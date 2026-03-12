Qatar Intercepts 2 Ballistic Missiles, One Cruise Missile, Several Drones From Iran On Thursday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced that the State of Qatar was subjected to an attack involving 2 ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and a number of drones launched from the Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday.

“Our Armed Forces, by the grace of God, successfully intercepted all the drones, the cruise missile, and 2 ballistic missiles,” the Ministry said.

“May Allah protect Qatar, its Amir, its people, and all residents on its land,” it added.