Ukraine, Romania Beef Up Defence Ties On Zelensky Trip

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ukraine and Romania Thursday signed a statement of intent to produce drones together in Romania during a visit to Bucharest by President Volodymyr Zelensky aimed at deepening defence co-operation.

Zelensky also offered to develop anti-drone defence systems with Kyiv's European allies.

The visit – followed by a trip to Paris today – comes at a time of uncertainty over planned peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow that have been spearheaded by the United States and derailed by the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Zelensky and Romanian President Nicusor Dan signed an agreement on the joint production of defence products in Romania, and another on energy co-operation, the two sides said.

"We discussed our military co-operation, and one of the documents signed refers to the joint production of drones in Romania," Dan said during a joint press conference.

Both countries will consider drone production in Romania in the "shortest possible time," according to the statement of intent.

The project would be partially funded through the EU's SAFE Initiative with up to 200 million euros ($230 million), it added.

Nato-member Romania – an important ally of Kyiv's – has seen repeated violations of its airspace, including drone fragments falling onto its soil, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelensky, who has dispatched teams to the Gulf to help allies fend off Iranian drones, offered Thursday to work with European allies to develop their defensive systems.

"I think it would be quite good to develop all of this together with European countries, our neighbours, our friends," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also said the two Black Sea countries were deepening energy ties, noting the construction of two new electricity supply lines.

Ukraine has become increasingly dependent on electricity imports from its European neighbours since the start of Russian attacks on its power grid.

