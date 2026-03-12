Qatar Expands Land Cargo Network Linking Around 75 Countries, Streamlines Customs Procedures

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar strengthened its land cargo connectivity with nearly 75 countries through the international TIR system while introducing measures to facilitate customs procedures for suppliers and traders, Qatar Television reported.

Providing facilitation for suppliers and traders is a fundamental pillar of Qatar's customs work system, with authorities continuing efforts to simplify procedures and accelerate clearance processes, according to the report.

The measures aim to ensure smoother movement of goods through various ports, particularly amid challenges affecting transport and shipping services under current regional circumstances.

Currently, most shipments are being transported by land using the Transit or TIR system through the land border with Saudi Arabia.

The shift comes as cargo movement at Hamad International Airport remains limited, while Qatar Airways Cargo is prioritizing the rapid transport of food and medical supplies in cooperation with Hassad Food Company.

The International Road Transport (TIR) system is a global mechanism that facilitates cross-border land cargo movement.

The system currently connects around 76 countries, linking Qatar to an extensive international transport network and helping accelerate truck movement and international trade.

Under the system, goods can travel under a single customs seal, eliminating the need for full inspections at each border crossing.

Qatar has activated the system electronically through the Al Nadeeb platform, enabling export, import and transit operations while reducing costs and procedural requirements and ensuring secure cargo movement.

Advanced customs procedures and coordination with relevant authorities also support the transport and logistics sector and help address challenges facing shipping and supply operations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport, through the Logistics Support Committee, is working to address challenges faced by shipping companies, particularly the need to extend truck operating hours and facilitate permits for the entry of drivers and vehicles.

Authorities and shipping companies have also proposed allowing shipments registered within GCC countries to move freely among Gulf states to further facilitate regional cargo movement. Another proposal includes establishing a hotline linking ports and shipping companies to speed up procedures and resolve transport-related challenges.