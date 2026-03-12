Edita Food Industries Reports Strong FY2025 Results As Net Profit Jumps 72.6%

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Edita Food Industries reported a strong financial performance for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2025, with revenues reaching EGP 20.9 billion, marking a 29.5% year-on-year increase, while net profit surged 72.6% to EGP 2.4 billion, supported by strong demand and improved margins.

The Egyptian snack-food producer delivered an especially strong fourth quarter. Revenues rose 45.4% year-on-year to EGP 6.2 billion in 4Q2025, driven by volume recovery, successful price-point migration, and sustained demand across key product categories.

Profitability expanded significantly during the quarter. Gross profit climbed 65% to EGP 2.2 billion, with gross margin improving to 35.1%, compared with 30.9% in the same period of 2024. Meanwhile, EBITDA more than doubled, rising 112.8% to EGP 1.3 billion, with the margin expanding to 21.5%.

Net profit in the fourth quarter surged 178.6% year-on-year to EGP 859.4 million, with net margin reaching 13.9%, nearly double the 7.3% recorded in 4Q2024.

For the full year, Edita recorded broad-based growth across all profitability levels. Gross profit increased 44.4% to EGP 7.1 billion, with gross margin expanding to 33.9%, while EBITDA rose 58.1% to EGP 4.0 billion, lifting EBITDA margin to 19.2% compared with 15.7% in FY2024.

Operationally, the company saw strong volume growth. In the fourth quarter, total tons sold increased 47.4% year-on-year to 45.5 thousand tons, while total packs rose 23.1% to 1.1 billion packs. For the full year, total tons sold grew 19.3% to 154.7 thousand tons, while pack volumes remained broadly stable at 3.8 billion, reflecting a shift toward higher-value products.

Edita also continued expanding its international footprint. Net export sales reached EGP 1.96 billion in FY2025, accounting for 9.5% of total revenues. In the fourth quarter alone, exports rose 45.3% year-on-year to EGP 649 million, representing 10.6% of total revenues.

Meanwhile, Edita Morocco reported EGP 571.9 million in revenues in FY2025, highlighting continued progress in building distribution and strengthening its presence in the Moroccan market. The subsidiary generated EGP 158.7 million in revenues in the fourth quarter.

Commenting on the results, Eng. Hani Berzi, Group Chairman, said the company's performance marked a strong close to a milestone year as Edita celebrates 30 years of growth and leadership in Egypt's snack food market.

“Our FY2025 results reflect sustained demand for our products, the strength of our household brands, and the continued success of our strategy centered on price-point migration, portfolio optimization, and disciplined execution,” Berzi said.

He added that the company remains optimistic about its outlook, supported by improving consumption trends, ongoing investments in capacity and innovation, and expanding opportunities in both Egypt and regional markets.

