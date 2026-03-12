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Saudi Forces Intercept Drones Targeting Shaybah Oil Field

Saudi Forces Intercept Drones Targeting Shaybah Oil Field


2026-03-12 03:57:55
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that its military successfully destroyed three drones aimed at the Shaybah oil field. The Defense Ministry added that air defense systems also intercepted two drones approaching the eastern region and one drone heading toward the capital Riyadh’s embassy area.

Earlier reports noted that Saudi forces had intercepted 18 drones targeting the eastern part of the kingdom.

The drone attacks follow a broader escalation in the region since late February, when US and Israeli forces launched a joint strike on Iran. According to reports, the operation has killed over 1,200 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and injured more than 10,000 others. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military personnel.

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