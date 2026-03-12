Master The Art Of Thai Cuisine As Pai Thai Returns With An Exclusive Nam Jai Masterclass

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) An intimate masterclass at Pai Thai invites guests to discover the techniques, traditions and flavours behind authentic Thai cuisine with Chef Amara Mahayothee.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, March 2026: The acclaimed restaurant Pai Thai at Jumeirah Al Qasr announces the return of its sought-after Nam Jai Masterclass, an immersive culinary experience led by celebrated Chef Amara Mahayothee. Designed for passionate food enthusiasts and curious gourmands alike, the masterclass offers an opportunity to explore the heritage, artistry, and techniques behind traditional Thai cuisine.

Meaning“water of the heart,” Nam Jai reflects the Thai philosophy of generosity and the sharing of knowledge through food. This principle underpins the masterclass experience, where Chef Amara guides guests through authentically culinary traditions while revealing the thoughtful balance of ingredients, flavours and techniques that define Thai gastronomy.

Hosted for an intimate group of just ten guests, the session unfolds as a hands-on journey through the preparation of three traditional dishes. Participants will learn to craft Chor Muang, delicate purple chicken dumplings shaped like flowers once served in Thai royal palaces; Yam Som O, a refreshing pomelo salad symbolising abundance and harmony, and Gaeng Phed Goong, a fragrant red prawn curry with a house-made curry paste.

Following the masterclass, the experience continues with a three-course Thai set lunch inspired by the dishes prepared during the session. The menu features starters including Green Papaya Salad and Vegetable Spring Rolls, followed by mains such as Green Curry Chicken and Prawns with Cashew Nuts, concluding with the beloved Thai dessert Tap Tim Krob, made with crispy water chestnuts and coconut milk.

To extend the experience beyond the kitchen, guests will receive digital recipes cards along with a curated takeaway box featuring premium spices and printed recipes to recreate the dishes at home.

The Nam Jai masterclass takes place on the last Sunday of every month, with upcoming sessions scheduled for 29 March, 26 April, and 31 May, from 11:00AM to 2.30 PM at Pai Thai in Jumeirah Al Qasr.

Priced at AED 490 per person, the experience includes the expert-led cooking masterclass, a three-course set lunch, and non-alcoholic beverages.