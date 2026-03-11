Tamil Actor Ajith Kumar Reaches Chennai From UAE

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who was stranded in the UAE following the Israel-Iran conflict, has returned to the south Indian metropolis of Chennai.

Video clips of the actor exiting Chennai International Airport terminal earlier this week did the rounds on social media.

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In one of the clips, the Good Bad Ugly and Vidaamuyarchi actor can be seen alighting from an escalator. In another, he can be seen loading luggage into an SUV waiting outside as onlookers wait, and leaves.

Kumar, a UAE resident, is also the founder of the professional motorsport racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, as he pursues his passion outside of cinema.

The team competes in endurance racing in Europe and the Middle East. He has also participated in Formula BMW Asia Championship and Formula 2 races.

In a recent interview to The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor had said that with most major motorsport circuits located in the UAE, it made sense for him to relocate here. The transition, he said, also gave him and his family the luxury to avoid public glare, a constant in India.

Over the last few months, Indian celebrities, including actors Sivakarthikeyan, Priya Prakash Warrier, director Venkat Prabhu and composer Anirudh Ravichander had visited the star at the Yas Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Kumar, however, is slated to return to films. He will be uniting with Adhik Ravichandran for a film tentatively titled AK64.

Earlier this month, Indian media quoted Kumar's manager Suresh Chandra as saying that while the star was stranded in the UAE amid flight cancellations, he remained absolutely safe.

Over the past few days, many Indian celebrities, including actresses Swasika and Esha Gupta and badminton champ PV Sindhu, who reached India after being stranded in the UAE, lauded the nation for keeping them safe during a period of uncertainty.

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