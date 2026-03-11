MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide)

Building a highly effective grocery budget requires you to know exactly when to stock up on massive sales, and when to simply accept the standard retail price. While supermarkets frequently slash the prices of seasonal snacks, premium meats, and boxed cereals to drive massive foot traffic, certain foundational items almost never see a massive price drop. Retailers know that you absolutely have to buy these specific items to keep your household running every single week. Because customer demand for these items is entirely guaranteed, stores use them as permanent price anchors to guarantee their profit margins. Waiting around for a 50 percent off sale on these products is a complete waste of your time. Here are 7 grocery staples that rarely go on deep discount.

1. Fresh Gallons of Milk

Milk is the absolute most heavily purchased item in the entire grocery store. While a local pharmacy or convenience store might occasionally use a gallon of milk as a massive loss leader to get you inside the building, major supermarkets keep the dairy prices incredibly rigid. The profit margins on raw dairy are already incredibly thin, leaving the store manager with virtually 0 room to offer a massive discount. You will rarely see milk marked down unless it expires tomorrow morning.

2. Fresh Bananas

Bananas are consistently the cheapest fruit available in the entire produce department, usually hovering around 60 cents a pound. Because the baseline price is already so incredibly low, supermarkets absolutely refuse to run promotional sales on them. They are a staple item that parents buy every single week for school lunches. The only time you will ever see bananas discounted is when they are completely brown and shoved into a clearance bag for baking banana bread.

3. Generic White Sandwich Bread

You will frequently see massive BOGO sales on premium artisanal loaves and expensive whole wheat bread, but the bottom shelf generic white bread is entirely immune to sales. That basic $2 loaf of square sandwich bread is designed to be the ultimate affordable option for strict budget shoppers. The store relies on selling massive volumes of that specific loaf at a fixed, permanent price point to balance out the discounts they offer on the premium bakery items.

4. Standard Ground Beef





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The meat counter will gladly throw bright yellow discount stickers on expensive ribeye steaks or massive pork roasts, but the massive bulk tubes of 80 percent lean ground beef are a different story. Ground beef is the highly versatile protein anchor for millions of American dinners, from taco night to spaghetti sauces. Because families rely on it so heavily, supermarkets maintain a very strict, highly profitable baseline price for it all year long, only dropping it slightly during major summer grilling holidays.

5. Basic Cooking Oils

Premium extra virgin olive oils and fancy avocado oils go on sale constantly to convince you to upgrade your cooking routine. However, the massive plastic jugs of basic vegetable oil or standard canola oil are permanent fixtures that never budge in price. These basic fats are essential for everyday frying and baking, and retailers know you will begrudgingly pay the standard $4 or $5 price tag the exact moment your current bottle runs completely dry.

6. Bottled Spring Water

The massive 24-packs of generic bottled spring water are heavily consumed by families. While name-brand alkaline waters see promotional discounts, the heavy plastic cases of store-brand water remain stubbornly fixed at their standard price. The incredible weight and shipping costs associated with transporting water make it mathematically impossible for the store to offer a deep discount. If they did, they would lose massive amounts of money on the freight alone.

7. Standard White Sugar

Baking staples are notoriously rigid when it comes to retail pricing. A massive 5-pound bag of standard granulated white sugar is incredibly cheap to produce, but the price on the shelf rarely fluctuates. Supermarkets know that sugar is a mandatory ingredient that sits in your pantry for months. They have absolutely no incentive to put it on sale, because discounting sugar does not magically convince a shopper to buy 5 extra bags they do not immediately need.

Don't Stress the Basics

Frugal shopping is all about picking your financial battles wisely. You should absolutely spend your Sunday mornings hunting for massive digital coupons for your laundry detergent and your frozen meals. However, you must accept that your baseline staples like milk, bananas, and generic bread will cost the same amount every week. Build these fixed costs directly into your monthly spreadsheet, and focus your discount hunting energy on the center aisles where the real savings hide.

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