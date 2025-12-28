403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Denounces Israeli Fire on UN Patrols in Lebanon
(MENAFN) France delivered a sharp rebuke Saturday following Israeli military strikes against United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrols that occurred one day earlier.
The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement declaring Friday's attack represented the latest in "a series of similar actions by the Israeli army against UNIFIL in recent weeks."
Paris demanded Israel "to cease its violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and to respect the ceasefire of Nov. 26, 2024, which is binding on all parties."
International law mandates full protection for peacekeeping operations, the ministry emphasized, insisting that "the protection of UN peacekeepers, as well as the safety and security of UN personnel, property, and premises, must be guaranteed, in accordance with international law."
The French government honored UNIFIL staff members, stating it "commends the courage, professionalism, and commitment of UNIFIL personnel."
France further declared it "reaffirms its support for the full implementation of the Force's mandate."
Israeli military operations have resulted in over 71,200 Palestinian deaths—predominantly women and children—with more than 171,200 additional injuries throughout Gaza since October 2023, according to reported figures.
Despite a ceasefire taking effect on October 10, 2025, humanitarian conditions across Gaza remain severely compromised as Israel has not fulfilled agreement terms requiring permitted entry of designated quantities of food aid, medical equipment, and temporary shelter materials into the blockaded territory.
The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement declaring Friday's attack represented the latest in "a series of similar actions by the Israeli army against UNIFIL in recent weeks."
Paris demanded Israel "to cease its violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and to respect the ceasefire of Nov. 26, 2024, which is binding on all parties."
International law mandates full protection for peacekeeping operations, the ministry emphasized, insisting that "the protection of UN peacekeepers, as well as the safety and security of UN personnel, property, and premises, must be guaranteed, in accordance with international law."
The French government honored UNIFIL staff members, stating it "commends the courage, professionalism, and commitment of UNIFIL personnel."
France further declared it "reaffirms its support for the full implementation of the Force's mandate."
Israeli military operations have resulted in over 71,200 Palestinian deaths—predominantly women and children—with more than 171,200 additional injuries throughout Gaza since October 2023, according to reported figures.
Despite a ceasefire taking effect on October 10, 2025, humanitarian conditions across Gaza remain severely compromised as Israel has not fulfilled agreement terms requiring permitted entry of designated quantities of food aid, medical equipment, and temporary shelter materials into the blockaded territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment