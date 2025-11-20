403
Russian Orthodox Church Launches First Nigerian Parish
(MENAFN) The Russian Orthodox Church has initiated the construction of its inaugural church in Nigeria, according to the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa on Tuesday.
The building project is taking place in Ugbaikyo, a village in Benue State, where a church devoted to "St. George the Victorious" is being established with assistance from the Russian-Chinese cultural center Firebird.
The Exarchate emphasized that this marks the ROC’s first church development in Nigeria and highlighted that the land was generously donated by a parishioner.
Plans for the site also include a small farm aimed at supporting local parishioners while promoting agricultural activities in the area.
Father Daniel Agbaza, serving as the ROC’s dean in Nigeria, visited the location on Thursday, conducted a prayer service, and blessed both the land and those present, according to the statement.
This new parish forms part of the Exarchate’s larger strategy to expand across Africa.
The Moscow Patriarchate established the Exarchate in December 2021 after severing ties with the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria, which had recognized the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).
The OCU, formed in 2018, is viewed as schismatic by Moscow.
Since its creation, the Exarchate has developed an extensive network of parishes and missions in over 30 African nations, including Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Cameroon, and South Africa, as Russia simultaneously strengthens its diplomatic and economic footprint on the continent.
Recent figures from August indicate that the Exarchate oversees approximately 350 parishes across 36 African countries, with permanent clergy assigned to 25 of these locations.
