Why Sepsis Is Becoming Harder To Treat In Europe

MENAFN - The Conversation) Sepsis moves fast. A patient can arrive at hospital with what appears to be a routine infection and, within hours, develop organ failure. Survival often depends on how quickly treatment begins.

Across Europe, doctors are seeing increasingly complex cases. Populations are ageing and more people are living with chronic illness. At the same time, antimicrobial resistance, when bacteria no longer respond to antibiotics, is making infections harder to treat. Together, these pressures are reshaping the landscape of sepsis.

Globally, sepsis affects tens of millions of people every year and is linked to an estimated 11 million deaths. In Europe, it remains one of the leading causes of death in hospital. As antibiotics become less reliable, the window for effective treatment narrows.

Older adults are more vulnerable to infection and less able to recover once organs begin to fail. Many also live with conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or kidney disease, which increase the likelihood of complications.

Antimicrobial resistance makes treatment more complicated. When first-line antibiotics fail, doctors may have to switch to broader or more powerful drugs. That process can take time, and delays of even a few hours can affect survival.

Sepsis is often the tipping point. It occurs when infection overwhelms the body's defences and triggers a damaging inflammatory response. As resistant bacteria become more common, managing sepsis becomes more challenging.

Early treatment saves lives. But speed does not depend only on individual clinicians. It also depends on how well health systems are organised to recognise deterioration and respond quickly.

Why sepsis is hard to diagnose

Unlike a heart attack or stroke, sepsis does not have a single test that confirms it immediately. There is no scan or blood marker that provides a clear yes or no answer in the early stages.

Instead, doctors and nurses rely on patterns. Changes in breathing, blood pressure, heart rate, temperature and blood tests can all signal that something is wrong. But these signs overlap with many other conditions, which makes early recognition difficult, particularly in busy emergency departments or hospital wards.

Because of this uncertainty, hospitals need clear escalation systems that define when staff must call for senior review, when antibiotics should be given and how quickly patients must be reassessed. Hospitals that implement these systems are more likely to avoid dangerous delays. Monitoring how quickly treatment is delivered, and publicly reporting that data, can also reveal where systems are failing.

Guidelines alone are not enough. What matters is whether they are applied consistently and whether performance is measured.

What Europe is doing, and where gaps remain

European countries differ widely in how they organise their response to sepsis.

Switzerland has developed a national action plan linking public awareness, hospital standards and research. France has incorporated sepsis into broader patient safety and infection control strategies that combine training, clinical guidance and surveillance. Sweden has introduced structured treatment pathways across regions, supported by clear indicators to track performance.

What these examples share is coordination. There are defined standards, ways of measuring performance and systems for reviewing outcomes.

In other countries, sepsis is addressed within broader infection or hospital quality programmes without a clearly defined national plan. Protocols may exist, but reporting and accountability are often unclear. As antimicrobial resistance increases and populations age, that gap becomes more significant.

Experience beyond Europe also shows what coordinated systems can achieve. In New York state, hospitals were required to introduce standardised sepsis protocols and report how quickly patients received treatment. Later evaluations found improvements in compliance and reductions in mortality. The lesson was not simply about regulation, but about clarity, transparency and follow-through.

Ireland has introduced several measures aimed at improving sepsis care. The country has a National Clinical Programme for Sepsis, updated clinical guidelines and routine audit in acute hospitals, where the most seriously ill patients are treated. Public awareness campaigns have been launched and staff training is mandatory. A new five-year strategy has also been signalled.

These steps are important. The next challenge is consistency. Are standards applied in the same way across hospitals? Are outcomes tracked and reported in a way that allows trends to be monitored over time? Are sepsis initiatives clearly linked to plans addressing antimicrobial resistance?

These questions are not unique to Ireland. They apply across Europe.

A key moment for sepsis

From July to December 2026, Ireland will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. Countries in this role cannot pass laws on their own. But they can shape the agenda and influence which issues receive attention.

Sepsis intersects directly with several major European health priorities, including antimicrobial resistance, cross-border health threats and the resilience of healthcare systems. Raising the profile of sepsis during the presidency would not require immediate legislation. It could encourage shared standards, better data comparison and closer cooperation between member states.

Issues highlighted at European level often influence research funding, policy coordination and political priorities in the years that follow.

Sepsis exposes how well health systems recognise serious illness and respond under pressure. It reflects the growing challenges posed by ageing populations, increasing medical complexity and antibiotic resistance.

Across Europe, efforts to improve sepsis care are already under way. The coming years will determine how well those efforts are coordinated and sustained. Infections will continue to evolve, and so will the pressures on hospitals. The real question is whether health systems are prepared to respond when minutes matter most.