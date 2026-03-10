Indoor Gardening: 8 Smart Ways To Keep Your Houseplants Healthy
Indoor plants are quite different and more delicate than plants in your balcony or garden, so it's very important to keep a few things in mind when you get them.
Mind the light: Indoor plants like either direct sunlight or indirect light. So, you should place them where they get at least some gentle sun. Plants like the Snake Plant, ZZ Plant, and Cast Iron Plant grow well in low light. However, this doesn't mean you can keep them in a dark room. They will get ruined.Most homes use an AC during the summer. However, indoor plants don't like frequent temperature changes. Instead of placing them in a direct AC draft or in a very hot or cold spot, you should keep them where the temperature is stable.
You must pay attention to the soil when planting indoor plants. You can use a mix of 60% garden soil, 20% compost, 10% sand, and 10% cocopeat. Also, make sure the soil has good drainage.
When should you water indoor plants? Indoor plants don't need a lot of water. In fact, overwatering often ruins them. Instead, you should water them only when the top 1 inch of soil feels dry. Watering them twice a week is enough during summers.Just like crops need fertiliser for farming, indoor plants also need it to thrive. You can use a liquid seaweed fertiliser for them.
If you're getting an indoor plant for the first time, this is a very important point. Don't repot the plant right after bringing it from the nursery. This can weaken and damage the roots. Instead, let the plant settle in for a bit. It's much better if you repot in the evening.
How to clean indoor plants? Dust often collects on the leaves of indoor plants. So, you should keep cleaning the leaves every 5-10 days. This helps the plants grow well and promotes good health.Sometimes, even plants kept inside the house can get pests. In such a situation, instead of panicking, you should immediately cut off the affected leaves. Also, spray some neem oil. If the pests are small, you can just wash them off with water. If you are pruning the plant, make sure to clean the scissors with sanitiser or alcohol first.
