Branicks Group AG Intensifies Talks With Creditors Of Its Promissory Note Loans Maturing In March And April 2026 Regarding Short-Term Extension
|
Branicks Group AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
Branicks Group AG intensifies talks with creditors of its promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026 regarding short-term extension
09.03.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Branicks Group AG intensifies talks with creditors of its promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026 regarding short-term extension Frankfurt am Main, 9th March 2026
Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details, go to PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG: Stephan Heimbach Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36 60311 Frankfurt am Main Fon +49 69 9454858-1569... IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG: Jasmin Dentz Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36 60311 Frankfurt am Main Fon +49 69 9454858-1492... 09.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
