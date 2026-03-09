Treebark Termite And Pest Control Strengthens Digital Presence With New Marketing Hire At Newport Beach Office

Treebark Termite and Pest Control, the trusted leader in professional pest control, termite control, and exterminator services near me throughout Orange County, today announced the hiring of a new marketing professional who will operate directly from the company's Newport Beach location. The strategic addition is designed to expand local search visibility and make it even easier for homeowners and businesses searching for“pest control near me,”“termite control Newport Beach,” and“exterminator Orange County” to connect with fast, reliable, and eco-friendly solutions.

“We're thrilled to welcome our new marketing team member to the Newport Beach office,” said Aaron Cunningham, Founder of Treebark Termite and Pest Control.“This hire reflects our commitment to serving the growing demand for expert pest control and termite control in Newport Beach and surrounding communities. By strengthening our online presence, we can help more families and businesses quickly find the same high-quality exterminator near me service our clients have relied on for years."

The current marketing professional will focus on local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, content creation, and targeted digital campaigns centered on the Newport Beach office. This will directly benefit residents and commercial properties searching for top-rated pest control in Newport Beach, termite inspection, and treatment, and same-day exterminator services near me in the area. Treebark Termite and Pest Control has built a powerful reputation across Orange County for safe, effective, and affordable solutions, including:

· Termite control & inspection

· General pest control (ants, spiders, rodents, bed bugs, etc.)

· Commercial pest management

· Preventative treatments

With the current marketing expert now based in Newport Beach, the company is poised to deliver even faster response times and hyper-local support to the coastal communities it serves.

About Treebark Termite and Pest Control

Treebark Termite and Pest Control is a family-owned and operated pest management company proudly serving Newport Beach, Anaheim, Orange County, and surrounding areas. Known for honest pricing, eco-friendly methods, and outstanding customer service, Treebark specializes in pest control, termite control, and reliable exterminator services near me that protect homes and businesses year-round.

