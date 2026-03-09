Emergenetics Leadership Workshops Help Organizations Build Stronger Teams

CENTENNIAL, CO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergenetics International, a global organizational development firm founded in 1991, helps organizations strengthen team performance and collaboration through research-based assessments and professional development programs. Used by organizations, consultants and educators in nearly 30 countries, the Emergenetics framework measures seven thinking and behavioral attributes that influence how individuals communicate, collaborate and solve problems. Organizations apply these insights through facilitated workshops designed to help teams improve communication, build trust and achieve stronger results.

Key Facts About Emergenetics Team Development Programs



Why Team Performance Often Breaks Down



Even highly talented teams can struggle to work effectively together. Miscommunication, conflicting work styles and unclear expectations often create friction that slows decision-making and reduces productivity.

Research has consistently shown that understanding differences in how people think and communicate can dramatically improve team effectiveness.

The Emergenetics framework helps organizations address these challenges by providing a structured way to understand cognitive preferences and behavioral tendencies.

Workshops Designed to Strengthen Team Collaboration



Organizations apply Emergenetics insights through interactive workshops that translate individual self-awareness into practical team behaviors.

Key programs include:



Meeting of the Minds Team Dynamics for Small Groups

These programs create a shared language for discussing thinking styles, which helps teams reduce miscommunication and collaborate more effectively.

Team Development Workshops That Address Real Workplace Challenges



Emergenetics also offers a series of focused workshops designed to help teams strengthen specific aspects of collaboration and performance.

These workshops include:



Accelerating Team Performance

Building Trust

Crafting Team Norms

Fostering Innovation

Managing Change Respecting Differences

Each workshop helps teams apply Emergenetics insights to real workplace situations, giving participants practical strategies they can immediately use to improve communication, decision-making and collaboration.



Organizations use these programs to:



strengthen team alignment and accountability

improve workplace communication

support leadership development

foster innovation and creativity

navigate organizational change build inclusive, high-performing teams

Research-Based Approach to Team Development



The Emergenetics Profile is supported by extensive research drawn from neuroscience, psychology and personality science. The assessment was developed using findings from more than 10,000 data points and continues to be reviewed and updated to ensure scientific validity.

Technical reports supporting the assessment meet recognized standards for educational and psychological testing, reinforcing the framework's credibility and reliability.

What Is the Emergenetics Framework?



Emergenetics is a personality and cognitive assessment framework used by organizations to improve communication, collaboration and team performance. The framework measures seven attributes that influence how people think and behave in the workplace:

Four Thinking Attributes



Analytical: preference for logic, data and objective reasoning

Structural: preference for process, planning and organization

Social: preference for relationships and collaboration Conceptual: preference for big-picture thinking and innovation

Three Behavioral Attributes



Expressiveness: how openly individuals communicate thoughts and emotions

Assertiveness: the pace and confidence with which people express ideas Flexibility: willingness to adapt to others' perspectives and approaches Organizations use Emergenetics insights to support leadership development, team effectiveness and workplace communication.



About Emergenetics International

Emergenetics International is an organizational development company that helps individuals and organizations improve workplace communication, collaboration and performance through research-based psychometric assessments and professional development programs. The Emergenetics framework measures four thinking attributes and three behavioral attributes that influence how people think, communicate and work with others. Organizations worldwide use Emergenetics insights to strengthen teamwork, develop leaders and build more effective workplace cultures.

Learn more:

