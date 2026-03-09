Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emergenetics Leadership Workshops Help Organizations Build Stronger Teams


2026-03-09 06:45:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research-based team development programs help leaders improve collaboration, trust and team performance.

CENTENNIAL, CO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergenetics International, a global organizational development firm founded in 1991, helps organizations strengthen team performance and collaboration through research-based assessments and professional development programs. Used by organizations, consultants and educators in nearly 30 countries, the Emergenetics framework measures seven thinking and behavioral attributes that influence how individuals communicate, collaborate and solve problems. Organizations apply these insights through facilitated workshops designed to help teams improve communication, build trust and achieve stronger results.

_____

Key Facts About Emergenetics Team Development Programs

  • Emergenetics workshops help organizations improve team collaboration and communication
  • Programs are based on the Emergenetics Profile
  • The framework measures four thinking attributes and three behavioral attributes
  • Workshops are used by organizations and consultants in nearly 30 countries
  • Programs support leadership development, team alignment and workplace performance

    _____

    Why Team Performance Often Breaks Down

    Even highly talented teams can struggle to work effectively together. Miscommunication, conflicting work styles and unclear expectations often create friction that slows decision-making and reduces productivity.

    Research has consistently shown that understanding differences in how people think and communicate can dramatically improve team effectiveness. Studies highlighted in Harvard Business Review MIT Sloan Management Review

    The Emergenetics framework helps organizations address these challenges by providing a structured way to understand cognitive preferences and behavioral tendencies.

    _____

    Workshops Designed to Strengthen Team Collaboration

    Organizations apply Emergenetics insights through interactive workshops that translate individual self-awareness into practical team behaviors.

    Key programs include:

    • Meeting of the Minds
    • Team Dynamics for Small Groups

    These programs create a shared language for discussing thinking styles, which helps teams reduce miscommunication and collaborate more effectively.

    _____

    Team Development Workshops That Address Real Workplace Challenges


    Emergenetics also offers a series of focused workshops designed to help teams strengthen specific aspects of collaboration and performance.

    These workshops include:

    • Accelerating Team Performance
    • Building Trust
    • Crafting Team Norms
    • Fostering Innovation
    • Managing Change
    • Respecting Differences

    Each workshop helps teams apply Emergenetics insights to real workplace situations, giving participants practical strategies they can immediately use to improve communication, decision-making and collaboration.

    Organizations use these programs to:

    • strengthen team alignment and accountability
    • improve workplace communication
    • support leadership development
    • foster innovation and creativity
    • navigate organizational change
    • build inclusive, high-performing teams

    _____

    Research-Based Approach to Team Development

    The Emergenetics Profile is supported by extensive research drawn from neuroscience, psychology and personality science. The assessment was developed using findings from more than 10,000 data points and continues to be reviewed and updated to ensure scientific validity.

    Technical reports supporting the assessment meet recognized standards for educational and psychological testing, reinforcing the framework's credibility and reliability.

    _____

What Is the Emergenetics Framework?
Emergenetics is a personality and cognitive assessment framework used by organizations to improve communication, collaboration and team performance. The framework measures seven attributes that influence how people think and behave in the workplace:
Four Thinking Attributes
  • Analytical: preference for logic, data and objective reasoning
  • Structural: preference for process, planning and organization
  • Social: preference for relationships and collaboration
  • Conceptual: preference for big-picture thinking and innovation

Three Behavioral Attributes
  • Expressiveness: how openly individuals communicate thoughts and emotions
  • Assertiveness: the pace and confidence with which people express ideas
  • Flexibility: willingness to adapt to others' perspectives and approaches
Organizations use Emergenetics insights to support leadership development, team effectiveness and workplace communication.

_____

About Emergenetics International

Emergenetics International is an organizational development company that helps individuals and organizations improve workplace communication, collaboration and performance through research-based psychometric assessments and professional development programs. The Emergenetics framework measures four thinking attributes and three behavioral attributes that influence how people think, communicate and work with others. Organizations worldwide use Emergenetics insights to strengthen teamwork, develop leaders and build more effective workplace cultures.

Learn more:

