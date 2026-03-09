Blockchain Expands Into Ghana After 700% Nigerian Trading Growth

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Blockchain is expanding its footprint in Africa with a launch in Ghana, deepening a regional push that has already shown strong traction in Nigeria over the past year. The company said it plans to offer Ghanaian users access to its trading platform as it builds out local infrastructure and pursues additional markets across the continent. The Nigeria rollout revealed robust demand, with the brokerage transaction volume up by more than 700% and trading activity centered on Bitcoin (BTC ) (BTC ) (CRYPTO: BTC ), Tether (USDT ) (USDT ) (CRYPTO: USDT), and Tron (TRX ) (TRX ) (CRYPTO: TRX).

The Ghana expansion follows a period of rising activity ahead of a formal launch, with the company reporting a 140% increase in active users in the country over the past year and an 80% jump in transaction volumes. Blockchain stressed that its strategy in Ghana centers on building out local compliance and regulatory engagement, including a local compliance representation position. The move underscores a broader objective: to accelerate its regional infrastructure, forge partnerships with local payment rails, and position Ghana as a gateway to additional African markets.

“We are actively collaborating with Ghanaian officials and regulators to help build a regulatory framework and have already established local compliance representation in Ghana,” a Blockchain spokesperson told Cointelegraph. The emphasis on regulatory alignment mirrors a wider industry trend as exchanges seek clearer paths to operate within increasingly formal oversight regimes across the continent.

The company highlighted the importance of integrating with Ghana's mobile money ecosystem, noting that such rails are a cornerstone of its strategy in the region. With mobile payments deeply embedded in everyday commerce, the ability to settle trades and fund wallets through popular mobile money channels is viewed as a key driver of uptake for digital assets among a broader cross-section of the

Blockchain's Ghana announcement sits within a larger narrative of Sub-Saharan Africa's rapid crypto growth. The firm already operates in more than 70 jurisdictions globally and has signaled plans to pursue additional African markets as part of a long-term growth plan. That strategy aligns with data from Chainalysis, which shows Sub-Saharan Africa emerging as a hotbed of on-chain activity. The region logged more than $205 billion in on-chain crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, up 52% from the previous year, placing it among the world's fastest-growing markets. Nigeria dominates that activity, accounting for more than $92 billion in on-chain value during the same period, with South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Ghana following closely behind.

The Ghana push also resonates with broader discussions about crypto as a tool for remittances and cross-border payments. At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Vera Songwe, a former United Nations official, noted that stablecoins are increasingly used to reduce remittance costs, which traditionally run around $6 per $100 sent. In economies grappling with inflation and uneven access to traditional banking, such digital dollar alternatives are gaining appeal as faster, cheaper settlement mechanisms. Songwe's remarks reflect a growing consensus among policymakers and researchers that digital assets can complement, rather than replace, existing financial systems when properly regulated and integrated.

Beyond Lagos and Nairobi, Africa's crypto narrative features voices like Africa Bitcoin Corporation founder Stafford Masie, who has argued that Bitcoin is already serving as everyday money in some communities. Masie told the Coin Stories podcast that merchants in certain local economies accept satoshis for goods and services, underscoring a level of grassroots adoption that is outpacing formal channels in parts of the continent. This angle-where crypto acts as day-to-day currency rather than solely as a store of value-adds nuance to the Ghanaian expansion and the continent's longer-term potential as a regional crypto hub.

Industry observers also point to regional price dynamics and currency volatility as catalysts for crypto uptake. Data from Borderless indicated that Africa recorded the highest median stablecoin-to-fiat conversion spreads among tracked regions in February, highlighting both demand for dollar-denominated liquidity and the challenges of local fiat markets. Taken together with Chainalysis' Africa-focused data and Masie's observations, the Ghana launch can be read as part of a broader pattern in which crypto infrastructure-paired with accessible payments rails-helps broaden financial options for a population that remains largely mobile-first and cash-centric in many

Blockchain's expansion in Ghana comes amid a wider push by global crypto exchanges to establish local footprints across Africa. The Ghana launch-backed by public relations coverage from PR Newswire-signals a willingness to engage with regulators and to tailor product offerings to local conditions. While the practical rollout will hinge on a complex mix of licensing, compliance, and partnerships, the company's statements emphasize a pragmatic approach: build the necessary regulatory bridges, invest in regional teams, and connect digital assets to existing payment ecosystems to support everyday use cases.

Crypto adoption grows across Sub-Saharan Africa

Crypto use has surged in Sub-Saharan Africa in recent years. Chainalysis' data for the 12-month period ending mid-2025 shows the region accumulating substantial on-chain value, with Nigeria taking the lead in absolute terms. South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Ghana are among the other notable centers of activity. Analysts say this demand is driven by cross-border remittances, currency volatility, and a youthful, mobile-first user base seeking access to financial services beyond traditional banks. The Ghana launch sits at the intersection of these dynamics, offering a test case for how a major platform can adapt its services to a regulatory environment and to local payment rails that shape user behavior.

In Davos, Songwe emphasized that stablecoins can offer meaningful improvements in remittance costs and speed, potentially reshaping how money moves across borders in Africa. The combination of lower fees, faster settlement, and broader digital adoption may accelerate not only trading and savings but also merchant adoption as more businesses accept digital assets as payment. The narrative around stablecoins, remittances, and cross-border rails is increasingly central to how policymakers, fintechs, and asset providers view Africa's crypto opportunity.

As Africa's crypto story unfolds, Masie's remarks about Bitcoin as a practical medium of exchange in some regions illuminate a reality that policymakers and investors are watching closely. If more communities begin to adopt crypto for day-to-day transactions, the demand for user-friendly products, local-language support, and compliant, regionally integrated services could rise quickly. For Blockchain and similar firms, the Ghana market represents both a proving ground and a springboard for broader regional expansion, where the combination of regulatory clarity, accessible payment rails, and culturally aware service design could accelerate crypto's mainstream viability on the continent.

Why it matters

The Ghana expansion, alongside Nigeria's sustained growth, demonstrates that Africa is not merely a speculative backdrop for crypto, but a dynamic testing ground for real-world use cases. Building out local compliance structures and engaging with regulators signals a shift from offshore operations toward regionally anchored models that can adapt to diverse regulatory regimes. For users, this could translate into more reliable access to trading, wallets, and payments that work with familiar mobile money platforms, reducing friction and increasing trust in digital assets.

From an industry perspective, the Ghana launch reinforces the importance of partnerships with payment providers and local banks to unlock liquidity and enable quick settlement. It also underscores the need for clear regulatory frameworks that protect consumers while allowing innovation to flourish. The combination of on-chain growth data, grassroots adoption, and the ongoing push for settlement efficiency suggests a longer-term trajectory where crypto services become embedded in everyday financial activity across Sub-Saharan Africa.

For builders and policymakers, the initiative highlights the critical balance between market access and compliance. As the region navigates licensing regimes, data privacy, and anti-money-laundering standards, a measured, transparent approach will determine whether crypto becomes a durable feature of Africa's financial architecture or a transient trend. The Ghana moment should be read as part of a broader continental arc-one that could redefine how people in many economies access, move, and use digital value.



Regulatory milestones in Ghana: licensing decisions, local governance structures, and the pace of market onboarding.

Speed and scope of mobile-money integrations: new payment rails, KYC requirements, and onboarding timelines for retail users.

Additional African market entries by Blockchain and peers, including partner networks and regional hubs. Post-launch adoption metrics in Ghana: active users, transaction volumes, and the mix of assets traded.



Blockchain Ghana launch press release and regional expansion statements (PR Newswire).

Chainalysis report on Sub-Saharan Africa on-chain activity and regional growth (September report referenced).

Vera Songwe remarks on stablecoins and remittances at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

African crypto insights from Stafford Masie's Coin Stories interview on Bitcoin as everyday Borderless data showing stablecoin-to-fiat conversion spreads by region

What to watch nextSources & verificationBlockchain expands in Ghana as Africa strategy accelerates

Blockchain is expanding its Africa footprint with a formal push into Ghana, a move described by the company as a continuation of its strategy to grow beyond markets where it already operates. The Ghana initiative follows Nigeria's rapid uptake, where the platform launched retail operations last year and reported a more than sevenfold rise in brokerage activity. In Nigeria, traders have prioritized Bitcoin (BTC ) (BTC ) (CRYPTO: BTC ), Tether (USDT ) (USDT ) (CRYPTO: USDT), and Tron (TRX ) (TRX ) (CRYPTO: TRX), reflecting broad appetite for major digital assets as users experiment with wallets, trading, and payments on the go.

The Ghana plan emphasizes a local presence-comprising regulatory engagement, regional leadership, and partnerships with payment rails-that could accelerate user onboarding and broaden access to digital assets in a country where mobile money is deeply entrenched in daily life. The company's stance is to establish a regulated, compliant operating framework from the outset, a strategy that aligns with global trends toward clearer oversight as crypto markets mature across the region.

Industry observers note that Africa's crypto surge has a distinct social dimension. Chainalysis data show that Nigeria remains a dominant driver of on-chain activity for the continent, but the growth story extends beyond a single country. The $205 billion on-chain value figure for the region underscores the scale of activity and the potential for service providers that can offer user-friendly interfaces, robust security, and accessible funding and withdrawal channels to attract a broader base of customers who previously relied on informal channels for cross-border payments and savings.

From a macro perspective, the Ghana launch comes at a time when policymakers are increasingly evaluating how to balance innovation with consumer protection. Songwe's Davos remarks about stablecoins and remittances reflect a recurring theme: digital currencies can lower costs and speed settlements for cross-border flows, provided that stablecoin issuance, custody, and compliance frameworks are designed with local realities in mind. In practice, this means building partnerships with local banks and payment processors and cultivating a regulatory environment that supports responsible crypto usage while preserving financial stability.

Masie's account of Bitcoin's role in some African communities adds texture to the Ghana narrative. If merchants already accept satoshis in daily transactions in parts of the continent, then the Ghana expansion could unlock practical uses beyond speculation, reinforcing the case for a networked economy where crypto acts as a complement to, rather than a substitute for, existing financial channels. In parallel, the ongoing discourse around stablecoins and on-chain liquidity continues to shape how fintechs approach product design, risk management, and customer education as they roll out new services in the region.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.