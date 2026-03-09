Russians Try To Advance Deeper In Huliaipole Direction - Spox Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on television by Vladislav Voloshin, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"The situation in the Huliaipole direction is indeed one of the most difficult, because the enemy is quite actively conducting assault operations here. Over the past day, we have recorded 10 enemy assaults. In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also conducted their search and strike operations, destroying enemy groups that were trying to infiltrate, so the situation is quite difficult," Voloshin said.

According to the spokesman, Russian troops are trying to storm Ukrainian positions from the south of Huliaipole, in particular near the village of Zaliznychne. For about two weeks now, this area has remained one of the hottest not only in the south but also on the front in general, as the enemy is conducting about 15-20 combat clashes per day in this section.

"The enemy has begun to actively storm our positions near the village of Myrne, in the direction of the village of Huliaipilske. This is also a rather dangerous section of the front, because the enemy is trying to advance deep into our defenses and consolidate there, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are thwarting these attempts," he said.

Voloshyn added that several combat clashes were also recorded in Huliaipole itself over the past day. In addition, Russian troops in this direction are trying to advance towards the Haichur River, in particular near the settlements of Zelene, Hirke, and Dobropillia.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, March 8, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole direction in the area of Myrne and towards Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Hirke, and Svyatopetrivka.