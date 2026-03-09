Police Attach Residential Property Acquired Through Drug Trade In J&K's Shopian

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, March 9 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district said on Monday that they have attached a residential property after obtaining court orders as the property was created through the proceeds of the drug trade.

A police statement said:“As part of its ongoing drive against narcotics-related activities, Police in Shopian have attached a double-storey residential house valued at Rs 55,21,189 under Khasra No. 243, belonging to Ghulam Mohammad Khanday, a resident of Zrakan Keller. The property was identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal sale of drugs and narcotics.

“Accordingly, the property was attached in connection with case FIR No. 49/2025 of Police Station Keller. The attachment process was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team, Executive Magistrate, Lambardar and Chowkidar, ensuring full compliance with all legal procedures and protocols.”

“Police reiterates its firm commitment to combating narcotics-related offences and urges the public to come forward with any information regarding drug trafficking or related activities,” the statement added.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has been aggressively carrying out operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers by attaching properties owned by terrorists, their OGWs and sympathisers, as well as those of terror handlers operating from across the border in Pakistan.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets are also on the police radar as it is believed that funds generated through these unlawful activities are used to sustain terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces carry out operations against terrorists, their OGWs, sympathisers, terror handlers, drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money rackets in the hinterland.

The Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) respectively, work to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling and drone activities.