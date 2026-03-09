403
Veteran Vatican Diplomat Named as New Ambassador to US
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV has designated an experienced Vatican diplomat as the Holy See’s incoming ambassador to the United States, a role regarded as one of the most important diplomatic positions for the Vatican, according to media accounts on Saturday.
Italian Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, 68, who presently serves as the Holy See’s ambassador to the UN in New York, will succeed French-born Cardinal Christophe Pierre, who is stepping down at age 80 as apostolic nuncio in Washington, a news agency reported.
The announcement arrives amid tensions between the Vatican and Washington over matters such as the Trump administration’s military actions in Iran and its strict immigration policies.
Previously, Caccia held positions as the Vatican’s ambassador to Lebanon and the Philippines before his 2019 posting to the UN.
Ordained as a priest in Milan in 1983, he subsequently worked as an assessor in the Vatican Secretariat of State, one of the Holy See’s principal administrative bodies.
As the new envoy, he will manage a multifaceted portfolio that encompasses both ecclesiastical and governmental relations in the United States.
The US-Vatican relationship is viewed as particularly significant, partly because American Catholics constitute some of the largest financial benefactors of the Holy See.
Pope Leo, the first pontiff born in the US, has consistently highlighted the importance of unity and reconciliation within the Catholic Church.
