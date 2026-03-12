At White House, Women's History Month Mixes Tribute, Politics

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 13 (IANS) The White House marked Women's History Month with a ceremony celebrating the role of women in American society. The event brought together female officials, working mothers, entrepreneurs, athletes, and law-enforcement officers.

First Lady Melania Trump opened the programme and spoke about the influence women have on families and communities. She said that women play a key role in shaping the next generation and society's values.

“The strength of America is closely tied to the role women play in shaping their children's character education and morals,” she said, adding,“The values cultivated within our communities shape the voice and vision of our next generation.”

Melania Trump described women as central to the country's economic and social life, noting that many were balancing careers with family responsibilities. She urged young women to pursue ambition while continuing to learn and take risks.

“To all of the young women entrepreneurs and future leaders, make time for yourself, educate yourself daily, and spread your passion,” she said.“Be courageous and take risks.”

The first lady's remarks set the tone for an afternoon that mixed recognition of women's achievements with a strong emphasis on policy and politics.

President Trump, who followed her to the podium, opened by praising women's contributions to the country's history and institutions.

“We love women. Women are the whole deal,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.

He listed prominent American women from history - including Martha Washington, Betsy Ross, Clara Barton, Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks, and Aretha Franklin - as examples of figures who had helped shape the nation.

“Going all the way back to our nation's founding in 1776, America has been strengthened beyond measure by the courage, by the spirit, love, devotion, and the incredible women,” he said.

But the event quickly expanded beyond historical reflection. Trump used the platform to highlight policies he said had benefited women in the workforce.

“Since I took office, we've created more than 300,000 jobs now filled by proud, hardworking American women,” he said.“The number of women-owned businesses increased by 1.2 million last year alone.”

Throughout the ceremony, the president invited several women to the stage to describe their own experiences.

Heather Kell, a waitress and single mother from North Carolina, spoke about the financial pressure many service workers face during tax season.

“I have been a waitress for over 20 years,” she said.“A lot of the people I've seen come and go in the industry are single moms.”

She told the audience that she had been surprised to receive a tax refund she had not expected.“This year, I had to do a double-take,” she said.“I had to do my taxes twice to make sure this was real.”

Another speaker, Nora Pruitt, a mother of seven from Baltimore, described moving from housekeeping into manufacturing work.

“A year ago, I got a job, a career job at Marlin Steel Wire Productions in Baltimore, Maryland,” she said, explaining that the position had allowed her family to buy a new home.

Lexie Chambers, a second-generation farmer from Virginia, spoke about the importance of preserving family farms and passing them to the next generation.

“One of my biggest goals... is to ensure that my daughters have the opportunity to farm one day,” she said.

The event also featured Clay County, Florida, Sheriff Michelle Cook, a veteran law enforcement officer who spoke about balancing family life with public service.

“I know very, very well... raising kids and serving my community,” Cook said, adding that the president's policies on overtime pay had helped working families.

One of the most unusual moments came when Olympic bobsled champion Kaillie Humphries, a Canadian-born athlete who competes for the United States, described her path to motherhood while continuing her career in sport.

“My journey to motherhood was a two-and-a-half-year process through IVF,” she said.“The title I'm most proud of is mom.”

Humphries presented Trump with an Order of Ikkos medal - a recognition Olympic medalists may bestow on someone who has contributed to their journey.

The ceremony reflected a broader tradition in Washington. Women's History Month is observed each March across the United States, with schools, government institutions, and civic organisations recognising the achievements of women in public life, science, business, and culture.