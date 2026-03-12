IATA Focus Africa To Spotlight Safety, Connectivity, And Operational Efficiency

9 March 2026 (Amman) -- The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the 2026 edition of IATA Focus Africa Conference will convene under the theme 'Elevating Aviation Safety, Connectivity, and Operational Efficiency in Africa' in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 29-30 April 2026, hosted by Ethiopian Airlines.

"Aviation has the potential to do much more to enable Africa's economic and social development. Improving safety, harmonizing regulations, and reducing costs while increasing operational efficiency are at the top of the agenda for this edition of the IATA Focus Africa Conference. The demand to support 3-4% growth annually is there. Focus Africa aims to align the continent's aviation stakeholders in taking the pragmatic steps needed to turn potential into a sustainable reality," said Kamil Alawadhi, IATA's Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East.

Ethiopian Airlines hosted the inaugural Focus Africa Conference in 2023. Since then, IATA's Focus Africa initiative has led several key developments for African aviation.

These include:

Support for the roll-out of API-PNR programs in 12 African countries. Numerous safety initiatives across the region. New settlement operations in Sierra Leone and South Sudan (BSP) and in Ghana and Ivory Coast (CASS). The introduction of IATA Easy Pay in Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Congo, Mauritius, and Sierra Leone (where market development has been hindered by limited payment options for agents and cash flow challenges for airlines).

This next edition of the Focus Africa conference will take stock of these and other advancements while identifying the critical next steps in the development of Africa's aviation sector.

Speakers and Sessions

Kamil Alawadhi will be speaking at the event, joined by a distinguished lineup of CEOs and industry leaders including:

Dr. Alemu Sime Feyisa, Minister of Transport and Logistics Mesfin Tasew, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Airlines de Villiers Engelbrecht, Chief Executive Officer, Airlink Capt. George Kamal, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Airways Adefunke Adeyemi, Secretary General, African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) Abderahmane Berthe, Secretary General, African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Aaron Munetsi, Chief Executive Officer, Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) Mohammed Mazi, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Ground Services (SGS)

The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and presentations addressing:

Safety enhancement: Strengthening safety standards and oversight to ensure secure skies for all. Stronger connectivity: Boosting intra-African routes, harmonizing regulations, and supporting the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM). Efficient operations: Streamlining processes, embracing digital innovation, and improving cost-effectiveness across the value chain.

