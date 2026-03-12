Dingo-Related Work At Sydney Biennale Takes On New Resonance Following Backpacker Death The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Death on K'gari and a Howl in Sydney: Dingo Attacks, Tourism, and a 2026 Biennale Commission

A fatal encounter on K'gari - the World Heritage-listed island formerly known as Fraser Island - is reverberating far beyond Queensland's coastline, intersecting with urgent questions about wildlife management, tourism, and the way contemporary art absorbs real-world events.

Piper James, 19, went for an early-morning swim on K'gari on January 19. Shortly afterward, her body was discovered on the beach. On March 6, the Queensland Coroner's Court ruled that James drowned after being attacked by dingoes. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that a spokesman for the coroner's court said the investigation into her death is ongoing and that no further information could be provided at this time.

K'gari covers 166,000 hectares and functions as a sanctuary for around 200 protected dingoes, which roam the island in packs. The island draws about 400,000 visitors annually. While feeding dingoes is illegal, authorities have long warned that some visitors still do - a practice that can habituate animals to humans and increase the likelihood of aggressive behavior. Reports from the island have described dingoes tearing tents and breaking into cool boxes in search of food.

The risks are not theoretical. In 2001, a nine-year-old boy was killed by dingoes on K'gari, an incident that led to the culling of around 30 animals that had become accustomed to people and were deemed threatening.

In the wake of James's death, several dingoes are said to have been euthanized. Local Indigenous people, who consider dingoes sacred, reportedly said they were not consulted before the euthanasia took place - a flashpoint that underscores how conservation policy, public safety, and Indigenous cultural authority can collide.

Against this backdrop, the animal at the center of the tragedy is also appearing - in a very different register - in a major international exhibition. New Mexico-based artist Cannupa Hanska Luger (Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara and Lakota; born on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota) is among 15 First Nations artists invited to participate in the 2026 Sydney Biennale under the auspices of the Cartier Foundation.

Luger's newly commissioned work,“Volume III White Bay Power Station,” was created specifically for one of the biennial's key venues: the decommissioned White Bay Power Station, a cavernous industrial site across Sydney Harbour from the central business district. The installation includes seven ceramic dingo skulls. Each skull incorporates a whistle; the sound is produced by what the artist describes as a“mechanical lung,” and is designed to travel through the building so that visitors experience something akin to dingo howls moving through the space.

Luger said he was unaware of James's death when discussing the work, but noted his interest in the dingo as an animal“nearing extinction, and then on the rise.” The skulls' gold-leafed teeth, he has said, point to the question of how society assigns value to the natural world.

The biennial's artistic director, Hoor Al Qasimi, selected the First Nations cohort. Bruce Johnson McLean - the Cartier Foundation's First Nations curatorial fellow and a member of the Wierdi people of the Birri Gubba Nation in central Queensland - has described his role as helping realize individual commissions. He has also spoken from personal experience of K'gari, where he has camped“many, many times,” noting the need for caution around wild dingo packs in camping areas.

Johnson McLean has emphasized that human behavior can reshape animal behavior across species. He has recalled being chased by monitor lizards as a child in south-east Queensland - an encounter he linked to campers feeding the animals, which can grow to well over a meter long.

As the 2026 Sydney Biennale takes shape, Luger's work lands in a charged cultural moment: one in which the dingo is simultaneously protected, feared, revered, and managed. The questions raised on K'gari - about responsibility, coexistence, and whose knowledge counts in decisions about land and wildlife - are unlikely to stay confined to the island's beaches.