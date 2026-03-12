US Tanker Crashes In Iraq During Iran War

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 13 (IANS) A US Air Force aerial refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during operations linked to the war with Iran, the US military said, as rescue teams searched the area and officials worked to determine whether there were casualties.

US Central Command confirmed that a KC-135 refuelling tanker was lost during an incident involving two aircraft operating in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury.

“US Central Command is aware of the loss of a US KC-135 refueling aircraft,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

The command said the incident occurred while two aircraft were involved in the operation. One aircraft crashed in western Iraq while the other aircraft landed safely.

“The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely,” the statement said.

Military officials said the crash was not caused by combat action.“This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” CENTCOM said.

Search and rescue operations continued as officials worked to determine the circumstances of the incident and the status of the crew.

“We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members,” the statement said.

The KC-135 Stratotanker is a critical aircraft for the US Air Force, refueling bombers and fighter jets on long-range missions.

According to The Wall Street Journal, officials familiar with the episode said initial reports suggested an in-air collision, though the military has not formally confirmed the cause.

The KC-135 normally carries a minimum crew of three - a pilot, co-pilot, and boom operator responsible for managing the refuelling system that transfers fuel to other aircraft.

Reports of the emergency surfaced earlier, when flight-tracking data showed that a KC-135 had declared an in-flight emergency before the crash, according to media reports.