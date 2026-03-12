Ukraine's Real GDP Grew 1.8% In 2025 State Statistics Service
Ukraine's nominal GDP in 2025 amounted to UAH 8.93 trillion.
Growth measured by the production method was driven primarily by higher gross value added in education (+12.7%), construction (+11.6%), public administration and compulsory social insurance (+6.6%), administrative and support services (+5.8%), healthcare and social assistance (+5.3%), and real estate operations (+5.3%).Read also: Head of State Statistics Service emphasizes importance of integrating AI with statistics
By the final use method, GDP growth was supported by a 15.5% increase in gross capital formation, a 7.5% rise in household final consumption expenditure, and a 5.7% increase in government final consumption expenditure.
As reported earlier, preliminary estimates show Ukraine's real GDP grew by 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the third quarter.
