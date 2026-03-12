Ukraine's Real GDP Grew 1.8% In 2025 State Statistics Service

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Statistics Service released the data on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's nominal GDP in 2025 amounted to UAH 8.93 trillion.

Growth measured by the production method was driven primarily by higher gross value added in education (+12.7%), construction (+11.6%), public administration and compulsory social insurance (+6.6%), administrative and support services (+5.8%), healthcare and social assistance (+5.3%), and real estate operations (+5.3%).

By the final use method, GDP growth was supported by a 15.5% increase in gross capital formation, a 7.5% rise in household final consumption expenditure, and a 5.7% increase in government final consumption expenditure.

As reported earlier, preliminary estimates show Ukraine's real GDP grew by 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the third quarter.