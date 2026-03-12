Soha Ali Khan Shares 'House Rules' Set By Daughter Inaaya Kemmu

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor Soha Ali Khan, on Thursday, gave her fans a delightful insight into the“house rules” created by her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Sharing a picture of a handwritten note on her social media account, Soha proudly wrote in the caption,“These are some good house rules.”

The note, seemingly written by young Inaaya, lists a set of thoughtful rules titled **“House essential rules.”

The handwritten list reads, House essential rules.

1. Dont run on the stairs

2. Never pick oreo up if you dont live here with consent

3. Clean up a mess you make

4. ask and then touch somthing

5. always include pepol on what your playing

6. be kind to evryuwone

7. dont hurt enyuwone

Below the rules, Inaaya even added an adorable section titled,“Quize”, which read,

Quize

* My house rules are:

* never _____ someone

* be _____ to evryone

* if ______ dont ______

At the bottom of the page, she wrote encouraging reminders such as,“Hurry up and follow the rules,”“House rules,” and“Pay close attention.”

Talking about the actress as a mother, Soha Ali Khan often shares glimpses of her parenting journey with Inaaya, whom she welcomed with her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu in September 2017.

The couple married in January 2015 and were dating for a few years before tying the knot.

Professionally, Soha made her Bollywood debut with Dil Maange More opposite Shahid Kapoor.

She later appeared in several films including Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, 99, and many more.

Talking about Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, they come from different religious backgrounds.

While Soha comes from a Muslim family, Kunal is from a Hindu family.

But despite that the are always seen celebrating festivals from all faiths with equal enthusiasm.

–IANS

rd/