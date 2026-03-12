Melania Urges Women To Be Courageous, Take Risks

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 13 (IANS) First Lady Melania Trump urged women across the United States to pursue ambition with confidence and courage, telling a White House gathering marking Women's History Month that women play a decisive role in shaping the nation's future.

Addressing a room filled with working mothers and women leaders from business, athletics, law enforcement, government, and civil society, the First Lady said the strength of the country is closely connected to the influence women have in families and communities.

“The strength of America is closely tied to the role women play in shaping their children's character, education, and morals,” she said.“The values cultivated within our communities shape the voice and vision of our next generation.”

The First Lady spoke at a special event hosted by her and President Donald Trump at the White House to recognise the contributions of women across the United States. The gathering brought together accomplished women from different professions and sectors.

In her remarks, she encouraged women to invest in personal growth and remain bold in pursuing opportunities.

“To all of the young women, entrepreneurs, and future leaders: Make time for yourself, educate yourself daily, and spread your passion. Be courageous and take risks,” she said.

She also emphasised the growing role of women in the American workforce and their ability to balance professional ambitions with family responsibilities.

“Across the country today, women are finding unique ways to balance career ambition and family,” she said.“We all know these incredible women. They dominate America's workforce now more than ever before.”

Reflecting on her own professional journey, Melania Trump said that curiosity and continuous learning were central to her success.

“Curiosity begets knowledge, opening doors to ideas and industries that I may have otherwise overlooked,” she said.

The First Lady said she had worked across multiple sectors during her career, including fashion, publishing, television, and filmmaking, experiences that she said reinforced the importance of adaptability and innovation.

“This unrestricted mindset has led me to build across very different sectors: fashion, digital assets, publishing, accessories, skincare, commercial television, and of course, filmmaking,” she said.

Melania Trump said the lessons from her early ventures continue to shape her approach to leadership today.

“Markets evolve, technologies change, but the fundamentals of thoughtful leadership and continuous learning are everlasting,” she said.

She also described the demanding nature of leadership roles, saying success often requires persistence, discipline, and attention to detail.

“Attention to detail, demanding schedules, and multi-tasking are everyday realities when building towards success,” she said, adding that these principles guided her work as a“mother, humanitarian, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.”

The First Lady praised the President for promoting women in leadership roles and invited him to address the gathering.

“It is my privilege to introduce our Commander in Chief, who throughout his career has demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting women in leadership roles,” she said.“Please welcome President Donald J. Trump.”

Women's History Month is observed in the United States every March to recognise the contributions of women to the country's history, economy, and public life. Government agencies, educational institutions, and civil society groups hold events across the country to highlight the achievements of women and promote gender equality.

The White House traditionally marks the month with special programmes and gatherings honouring women leaders from different sectors. These events often highlight the role women play in shaping policy, business innovation, and community leadership across the United States.