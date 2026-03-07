403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudia Partially Restarts Dubai Routes
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s national airline, Saudia, announced on Friday that it will partially restart flights to and from Dubai beginning March 7, reestablishing limited air connectivity between the two nations following regional disruptions.
In a statement shared on the social media platform X owned by a US company, the carrier explained that the first phase of the schedule will feature two outbound flights heading to Dubai along with two return journeys.
Saudia noted that these services will initially run on a restricted timetable, with more flights expected to be gradually reinstated depending on how the regional situation evolves.
Travelers are able to reserve seats through the airline’s official website as well as its mobile application, according to the statement.
In a separate announcement, Kuwait Airways revealed that it has started operating flights from several regional capitals to Saudi Arabia to assist in bringing Kuwaiti citizens back home via land routes to Kuwait.
The airline said the services will depart from Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Munich, and Bangkok, adding that travelers must secure a Saudi transit visa.
Air transportation across sections of the Middle East has experienced interruptions in recent days after US and Israeli attacks against Iran, followed by retaliatory strikes by Tehran. The escalation led to temporary airspace shutdowns and the suspension of flights in multiple countries.
In a statement shared on the social media platform X owned by a US company, the carrier explained that the first phase of the schedule will feature two outbound flights heading to Dubai along with two return journeys.
Saudia noted that these services will initially run on a restricted timetable, with more flights expected to be gradually reinstated depending on how the regional situation evolves.
Travelers are able to reserve seats through the airline’s official website as well as its mobile application, according to the statement.
In a separate announcement, Kuwait Airways revealed that it has started operating flights from several regional capitals to Saudi Arabia to assist in bringing Kuwaiti citizens back home via land routes to Kuwait.
The airline said the services will depart from Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Munich, and Bangkok, adding that travelers must secure a Saudi transit visa.
Air transportation across sections of the Middle East has experienced interruptions in recent days after US and Israeli attacks against Iran, followed by retaliatory strikes by Tehran. The escalation led to temporary airspace shutdowns and the suspension of flights in multiple countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment