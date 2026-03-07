403
Saudia Announces Partial Resumption of Dubai Flights Saturday
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's national carrier Saudia announced Friday it will partially restore flight operations between the Kingdom and Dubai, ending a stretch of regional air travel disruptions triggered by escalating hostilities across the Middle East.
Per a post on the airline's official X account, limited services will recommence Saturday, with a broader restoration of routes expected to follow on a progressive basis.
Initial resumed operations will cover outbound routes from Riyadh and Jeddah to Dubai, as well as return services from Dubai back to both Saudi cities. Passengers seeking to secure seats on available departures are directed to book through Saudia's official website.
The resumption comes after multiple regional governments were compelled to shut their airspace beginning Feb. 28, as Iran launched successive waves of missile and drone attacks in retaliation for the joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes against Iranian territory. The closures paralyzed commercial aviation across key corridors of the region for several days, stranding travelers and disrupting cargo operations.
