China's Missile Reach Forces Japan Back To Iwo Jima

MENAFN - Asia Times) Japan is considering a significant expansion of its military presence on remote Iwo Jima as growing Chinese naval activity beyond the First Island Chain raises concerns about the vulnerability of Pacific bases such as Okinawa.

Japan's Defense Ministry plans to study upgrades to the island's air and port infrastructure in the coming fiscal year, including extending the runway, strengthening port facilities and installing a floating pier capable of accommodating large vessels delivering construction materials and equipment.

Officials are also weighing the permanent deployment of Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) fighter jets to enable rapid responses to foreign aircraft and warships operating near Japan's eastern approaches. The move would complement Japan's broader defense buildup across Okinawa and Kyushu and close what officials describe as a“surveillance gap” on the Pacific side of the archipelago.

Iwo Jima's strategic location, about 1,200 kilometers south of Tokyo, gives Japan control over a vast exclusive economic zone and could help secure seabed resources, including rare earth minerals discovered near remote Pacific islands.

The planned upgrade also reflects concerns over increased Chinese military activity, including carrier operations beyond the First Island Chain and suspected seabed surveys that could map undersea cables or improve submarine operations.

However, construction faces logistical and environmental hurdles due to the island's volcanic activity and its status as a historic World War II battlefield where thousands of Japanese and US troops died.

Adding to the strategic importance of Iwo Jima, Yoshihiro Inaba mentions in a December 2025 Naval News article that the island is the only one with a runway capable of supporting JSDF fighter jets in the Pacific theater. This makes the island a potential alternate base for JSDF fighters if Okinawa or Yonaguni airfields were degraded.