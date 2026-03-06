403
Ukrainian Forces Hit Drone Control Point In Belgorod Region, Enemy Targets In Occupied Territories
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
Among the targets hit were:
an ammunition depot near the temporarily occupied city of Berdianske in the Donetsk region;
an ammunition unloading site in the temporarily occupied settlement of Hvardiiske, Crimea;
logistics and materiel depots in the temporarily occupied cities of Berdiansk and Shevchenkivske, Zaporizhzhia region, as well as in Pryazovske, Donetsk region;
a fuel and lubricants depot near the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region;
a command and observation post near Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region;
a drone control point in the Russian village of Murom, Belgorod region;
a communications tower in the temporarily occupied city of Prymorsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.
The extent of the damage and other results of the strikes are still being clarified.
