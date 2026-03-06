IEA Prefers Diplomacy To Resolve Issues: Muttaqi

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's foreign minister, in a phone call with a Qatari official, condemned Pakistan's continued aggression against Afghanistan and warned that attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel risk expanding war into Gulf countries.

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi held a phone conversation with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement from Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides discussed recent regional developments, Pakistan's continued actions against Afghanistan and the situation in the Middle East.

The statement said Muttaqi expressed concern over the latest regional tensions, stating that alongside Pakistan's aggression against Afghanistan, the US and Israeli attacks on Iran and the possible spread of conflict to Gulf countries were condemnable and should be stopped.

He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate considers respect for national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of states an important principle and prefers diplomacy over escalation of violence to resolve disputes.

The Qatari official said the region was passing through a difficult period and noted that ballistic missiles and drones had been launched toward Qatar from Iran, many of which were intercepted.

Al-Khulaifi said Qatar was a home for peace and had consistently advocated the peaceful resolution of conflicts worldwide.

The statement added that both sides stressed the importance of diplomacy, resolving issues through dialogue and continuing contacts and exchanges of views between the two countries.

