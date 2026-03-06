Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Twelve Months 2025 Financial And Operating Results
|Name
|Year
|Country
|Vessel Size
|Vessel
|Employment
|Expiration of
|Built
|Built
|(dwt)
|Type
|Status
|Charter(1)
|Tankers
|Magic Wand
|2008
|Korea
|47,000
|MR product tanker
|Spot
|Clean Thrasher
|2008
|Korea
|47,000
|MR product tanker
|Time Charter
|April 26
|Clean Sanctuary (ex. Falcon Maryam)
|2009
|Korea
|46,000
|MR product tanker
|Spot
|Clean Nirvana
|2008
|Korea
|50,000
|MR product tanker
|Spot
|Clean Justice
|2011
|Japan
|46,000
|MR product tanker
|Time Charter
|September 27
|Aquadisiac
|2008
|Korea
|51,000
|MR product tanker
|Spot
|Clean Imperial
|2009
|Korea
|40,000
|MR product tanker
|Spot
|Suez Enchanted
|2007
|Korea
|160,000
|Suezmax tanker
|Spot
|Suez Protopia
|2008
|Korea
|160,000
|Suezmax tanker
|Spot
|Drybulk Carriers
|Eco Wildfire
|2013
|Japan
|33,000
|Handysize drybulk
|Time Charter
|March 26
|Glorieuse
|2012
|Japan
|38,000
|Handysize drybulk
|Time Charter
|March 26
|Neptulus
|2012
|Japan
|33,000
|Handysize drybulk
|Time Charter
|April 26
|Supra Pasha
|2012
|Japan
|56,000
|Supramax drybulk
|Time Charter
|March 26
|Supra Monarch
|2011
|Japan
|56,000
|Supramax drybulk
|Time Charter
|March 26
|Supra Baron
|2009
|Japan
|56,000
|Supramax drybulk
|Time Charter
|March 26
|Supra Sovereign
|2012
|Japan
|56,000
|Supramax drybulk
|Time Charter
|March 26
|Supra Duke
|2011
|Japan
|56,000
|Supramax drybulk
|Time Charter
|March 26
|Eco Sikousis
|2008
|Japan
|82,000
|Kamsarmax drybulk
|Time Charter
|June 26
|Eco Czar
|2009
|Japan
|82,000
|Kamsarmax drybulk
|Time Charter
|March 26
|Post Marvel
|2013
|Japan
|96,000
|Post Panamax
|Time Charter
|March 26
|Fleet Total (2)
|1,291,000 dwt
|(1)
|Earliest date charters could expire.
|(2) We have agreements to acquire an additional five handysize drybulk carriers of 173,400 dwt aggregate capacity and a product tanker of 50,000 dwt capacity, with deliveries scheduled in 2026.
CEO Harry Vafias Commented
With Net Income generation of $50 million – 2025 was yet another profitable year for Imperial Petroleum. Markets for both tanker and drybulk carriers were firm particularly in the second half of 2025 thus assisting our performance which was also leveraged by our dynamic fleet expansion. Within 2026 we will take delivery of another six vessels hence we will enjoy a fleet on the water of 26 high quality ships without any bank debt. We delivered our commitment for a fast fleet expansion while having today cash of about $198 million.
Our key concern is the geopolitical tension in the Middle East which we deem as critical and has caused global concerns. It remains to be seen for how long the shipping market, especially the tanker segment, will be affected and to what extent and of course we hope that the duration of this unfortunate geopolitical turn will be as brief as possible.
About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.
IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of twenty vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers, three handysize drybulk carriers, five supramax drybulk carriers, two kamsarmax drybulk vessels and a post panamax drybulk carrier - with a total capacity of approximately 1,291,000 deadweight tons (dwt) and has contracted to acquire an additional five handysize drybulk carriers and a product tanker of 223,400 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company's fleet will count a total of 26 vessels with an aggregate capacity of about 1.5 million dwt. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.'s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols“IMPP” and“IMPPP,” respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflicts in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.
Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Fleet List and Fleet Deployment
Fleet Data:
The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the periods ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025.
|FLEET DATA
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2025
|12M 2024
|12M 2025
|Average number of vessels (1)
|11.00
|19.00
|10.39
|16.03
|Period end number of owned vessels in fleet
|11
|19
|11
|19
|Total calendar days for fleet (2)
|1,012
|1,748
|3,801
|5,851
|Total voyage days for fleet (3)
|1,010
|1,748
|3,700
|5,791
|Fleet utilization (4)
|99.8%
|100.0%
|97.3%
|99.0%
|Total charter days for fleet (5)
|446
|1,236
|1,092
|3,812
|Total spot market days for fleet (6)
|564
|512
|2,608
|1,979
|Fleet operational utilization (7)
|86.0%
|91.8%
|78.3%
|87.5%
1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.
2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.
5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.
6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.
7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS :
Adjusted net income represents net income before net loss on sale of vessel and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, net loss on sale of vessel and share based compensation.
Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.
| (Expressed in United States Dollars,
except number of shares)
| Fourth Quarter Ended
December 31st,
| Twelve months Period Ended
December 31st,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Net Income - Adjusted Net Income
|Net income
|3,917,661
|14,963,825
|50,157,772
|49,978,247
|Plus net loss on sale of vessel
|--
|--
|1,589,702
|--
|Plus share based compensation
|665,062
|827,283
|3,397,082
|3,187,650
|Adjusted Net Income
|4,582,723
|15,791,108
|55,144,556
|53,165,897
|Net income - EBITDA
|Net income
|3,917,661
|14,963,825
|50,157,772
|49,978,247
|Plus interest and finance costs
|276,622
|3,657
|398,320
|2,323,947
|Less interest income
|(2,268,975)
|(1,305,977)
|(8,305,517)
|(7,258,348)
|Plus depreciation
|4,466,447
|7,646,422
|16,991,900
|25,930,557
|EBITDA
|6,391,755
|21,307,927
|59,242,475
|70,974,403
|Net income - Adjusted EBITDA
|Net income
|3,917,661
|14,963,825
|50,157,772
|49,978,247
|Plus net loss on sale of vessel
|--
|--
|1,589,702
|--
|Plus share based compensation
|665,062
|827,283
|3,397,082
|3,187,650
|Plus interest and finance costs
|276,622
|3,657
|398,320
|2,323,947
|Less interest income
|(2,268,975)
|(1,305,977)
|(8,305,517)
|(7,258,348)
|Plus depreciation
|4,466,447
|7,646,422
|16,991,900
|25,930,557
|Adjusted EBITDA
|7,056,817
|22,135,210
|64,229,259
|74,162,053
|EPS
|Numerator
|Net income
|3,917,661
|14,963,825
|50,157,772
|49,978,247
|Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares
|(435,246)
|(435,246)
|(1,740,983)
|(1,740,983)
|Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares
|(122,899)
|(427,829)
|(2,311,172)
|(1,675,770)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders, basic
|3,359,516
|14,100,750
|46,105,617
|46,561,494
|Denominator
|Weighted average number of shares
|32,729,505
|38,075,190
|29,933,920
|34,499,909
|EPS - Basic
|0.10
|0.37
|1.54
|1.35
|Adjusted EPS
|Numerator
|Adjusted net income
|4,582,723
|15,791,108
|55,144,556
|53,165,897
|Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares
|(435,246)
|(435,246)
|(1,740,983)
|(1,740,983)
|Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares
|(146,370)
|(452,190)
|(2,549,216)
|(1,786,510)
|Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, basic
|4,001,107
|14,903,672
|50,854,357
|49,638,404
|Denominator
|Weighted average number of shares
|32,729,505
|38,075,190
|29,933,920
|34,499,909
|Adjusted EPS
|0.12
|0.39
|1.70
|1.44
Imperial Petroleum Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)
| Quarters Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Month Periods Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Revenues
|Revenues
|26,211,665
|51,144,317
|147,479,980
|161,004,306
|Expenses/(Income)
|Voyage expenses
|8,122,190
|15,995,662
|50,168,529
|47,426,686
|Voyage expenses - related party
|338,262
|627,684
|1,856,361
|1,973,331
|Vessels' operating expenses
|6,561,878
|11,152,366
|26,044,734
|37,198,535
|Vessels' operating expenses - related party
|89,500
|155,500
|328,000
|523,000
|Drydocking costs
|195,418
|--
|1,691,361
|1,744,525
|Management fees – related party
|445,280
|769,120
|1,672,440
|2,574,440
|General and administrative expenses
|994,777
|1,146,909
|4,894,070
|4,615,373
|Depreciation
|4,466,447
|7,646,422
|16,991,900
|25,930,557
|Other operating income
|--
|--
|(1,900,000)
|(885,443)
|Net loss on sale of vessel
|--
|--
|1,589,702
|--
|Total expenses, net
|21,213,752
|37,493,663
|103,337,097
|121,101,004
|Income from operations
|4,997,913
|13,650,654
|44,142,883
|39,903,302
|Other (expenses)/income
|Interest and finance costs
|(3,508)
|(3,657)
|(16,269)
|(12,906)
|Interest expense – related party
|(273,114)
|--
|(382,051)
|(2,311,041)
|Interest income
|2,268,975
|1,305,977
|6,668,877
|7,258,348
|Interest income – related party
|--
|--
|1,636,640
|--
|Dividend income from related party
|191,667
|191,667
|762,500
|760,417
|Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
|(3,264,272)
|(180,816)
|(2,654,808)
|4,380,127
|Other (expenses)/income, net
|(1,080,252)
|1,313,171
|6,014,889
|10,074,945
|Net Income
|3,917,661
|14,963,825
|50,157,772
|49,978,247
|Earnings per share
|- Basic
|0.10
|0.37
|1.54
|1.35
|- Diluted
|0.10
|0.35
|1.40
|1.29
|Weighted average number of shares
|-Basic
|32,729,505
|38,075,190
|29,933,920
|34,499,909
|-Diluted
|34,710,951
|41,104,205
|33,010,419
|36,230,221
Imperial Petroleum Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|67,783,531
|5,771,505
|Time deposits
|138,948,481
|173,282,440
|Trade and other receivables
|13,456,083
|13,403,555
|Other current assets
|652,769
|1,107,956
|Claims receivable
|--
|479,488
|Inventories
|7,306,356
|4,720,873
|Advances and prepayments
|250,562
|245,014
|Total current assets
|228,397,782
|199,010,831
|Non current assets
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|78,761
|--
|Vessels, net
|208,230,018
|335,406,781
|Investment in related party
|12,798,500
|12,990,167
|Total non current assets
|221,107,279
|348,396,948
|Total assets
|449,505,061
|547,407,779
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Trade accounts payable
|5,243,872
|5,959,924
|Payable to related parties
|18,725,514
|3,038,447
|Accrued liabilities
|3,370,020
|4,195,986
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|78,761
|--
|Deferred income
|1,419,226
|3,399,325
|Total current liabilities
|28,837,393
|16,593,682
|Total liabilities
|28,837,393
|16,593,682
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Capital stock
|382,755
|489,006
|Preferred Stock, Series A
|7,959
|7,959
|Preferred Stock, Series B
|160
|160
|Treasury stock
|(8,390,225)
|(8,390,225)
|Additional paid-in capital
|282,642,357
|344,445,271
|Retained earnings
|146,024,662
|194,261,926
|Total stockholders' equity
|420,667,668
|530,814,097
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|449,505,061
|547,407,779
Imperial Petroleum Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
|Twelve Month Periods Ended December 31,
|2024
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income for the year
|50,157,772
|49,978,247
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|16,991,900
|25,930,557
|Non-cash lease expense
|71,237
|78,761
|Share based compensation
|3,397,082
|3,187,650
|Net loss on sale of vessel
|1,589,702
|--
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain) on time deposits
|1,983,810
|(967,751)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|(Increase)/decrease in
|Trade and other receivables
|42,730
|52,528
|Other current assets
|(349,996)
|(455,187)
|Claims receivable
|--
|(479,488)
|Inventories
|(15,233)
|2,585,483
|Changes in operating lease liabilities
|(71,237)
|(78,761)
|Advances and prepayments
|(88,625)
|5,548
|Due from related parties
|2,206,821
|(191,667)
|Increase/(decrease) in
|Trade accounts payable
|(2,173,926)
|716,052
|Due to related parties
|3,091,759
|(2,386,635)
|Accrued liabilities
|361,520
|825,966
|Deferred income
|500,110
|1,980,099
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|77,695,426
|80,781,402
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Proceeds from sale of vessel, net
|41,153,578
|--
|Payments for acquisition, improvement and capitalized expenses of vessels
|(74,672,266)
|(1,707,320)
|Increase in bank time deposits
|(259,603,451)
|(318,126,975)
|Maturity of bank time deposits
|150,770,970
|284,760,767
|Proceeds from seller financing
|35,700,000
|--
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(106,651,169)
|(35,073,528)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|475,000
|655,000
|Proceeds from equity offering
|--
|60,000,570
|Proceeds from warrants exercise
|8,600,000
|2,066,666
|Stock issuance costs
|--
|(4,000,721)
|Issuance costs of warrants exercise
|(22,178)
|--
|Stock repurchases
|(2,504,498)
|--
|Dividends paid on preferred shares
|(1,736,562)
|(1,736,415)
|Repayment of seller financing
|--
|(164,705,000)
|Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|4,811,762
|(107,719,900)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(24,143,981)
|(62,012,026)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|91,927,512
|67,783,531
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|67,783,531
|5,771,505
|Cash breakdown
|Cash and cash equivalents
|67,783,531
|5,771,505
|Total cash and cash equivalents shown in the statements of cash flows
|67,783,531
|5,771,505
