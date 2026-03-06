14 Special Spicejet Flights From UAE's Dubai, Fujairah Today - Indians Await Homecoming Of Kin Amid Mideast Conflict

MENAFN - Live Mint) SpiceJet is operating 14 special flights on Friday, 6 March, to help stranded passengers return home at the earliest. Amid the ongoing Middle East conflict and restricted air travel, the airline is providing additional capacity to aid stranded Indian nationals by operating 13 flights from Fujairah and one from Dubai.

As per the schedule, SpiceJet is operating nine special flights from Fujairah to Mumbai, four special flights from Fujairah to Delhi and one special flight from Dubai to Pune.

SpiceJet, in a post on X, said that the airline“continues to operate multiple special flights from the UAE to India to support passenger travel during this time. Additional flights have been scheduled to ensure smoother connectivity”.

Check full list of SpiceJet's special flights operating today:

SpiceJet operated 25 special flights from the UAE in the last three days so that passengers stuck in the Middle Eastern country could return to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi. These additional flights come at a time when Indians await the homecoming of friends and relatives stuck in the UAE.

SpiceJet released a list of 8 additional flights scheduled for 8 March, connecting Fujairah with Delhi and Mumbai.

IndiGo on Friday announced that the airline has decided to extend free waivers for cancellations for flights to and from the Middle East and Istanbul due to the volatile situation in the region. IndiGo urged passengers to track their flight status at '' as it informed passengers that the deadline for a full waiver has been extended until 31 March 2026 for affected flights.

In a post on X, IndiGo stated,“As the situation in Middle East remains volatile, IndiGo extends free waivers on cancellations up till the 31st of March 2026” considering the volatile situation in the region.

The statement added,“Waivers - Full waiver on cancellations are being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until 31 March 2026.” The airline also issued theCustomer Contact Centre number +91 124 6173838 to provide additional support, clarification and address queries of passengers.

Air India also resumed flight operations to the Middle East after airspace restrictions over Saudi Arabia and Oman were lifted. Taking to X, Air India said,“With the airspaces over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open and assessed as safe for operations, Air India and Air India Express have resumed services to and from Jeddah and Muscat.”

Air India Express also resumed operations between Muscat and Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Tiruchirappalli, and Mumbai. Flights connecting Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Bengaluru and Mumbai will resume from 7 March 2026.