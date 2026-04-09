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Bahrain Announces Reopening of Airspace After U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Deal

Bahrain Announces Reopening of Airspace After U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Deal


2026-04-09 03:07:06
(MENAFN) Bahrain's civil aviation authority lifted its airspace restrictions on Wednesday, ending a precautionary closure that had been enforced amid escalating regional hostilities.

The Civil Aviation Affairs department at Bahrain's Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications confirmed the resumption of normal flight operations, reaffirming its unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety and security throughout the country's airspace.

Bahrain had shuttered its skies on February 28, the day U.S. and Israeli forces launched a joint military offensive against Iran, prompting several regional nations to impose emergency airspace restrictions. The ban remained in force until Wednesday, when a landmark two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran formally came into effect — clearing the way for the restoration of full civil aviation activity across the kingdom.

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