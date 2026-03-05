Gujarat CM Launches 5Th 'Herstart' To Support Women-Led Initiatives, Inaugurates Research Park

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, March 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday launched the fifth edition of the herSTART programme for women entrepreneurs and inaugurated a newly built research park at Gujarat University.

He said the state is committed to advancing the vision of women-led development articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister also announced the naming of the university's convention centre as Vidyagauri Nilkanth Sabhapuram, honouring Vidyagauri Nilkanth, regarded as the first Gujarati woman graduate.

Speaking at the event in Ahmedabad, CM Patel said the state government aims to strengthen women's participation in innovation and entrepreneurship through initiatives such as herSTART, which is run by the Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council.

The herSTART programme provides incubation, mentorship and market access support to women-led startups. Its fifth edition was launched at the university as part of a set of initiatives described by the organisers as a“development triveni”.

CM Patel said the national startup ecosystem had grown significantly since the launch of Startup India.“Inspired by the Prime Minister, Startup India has now become a revolution providing opportunities for youth to reach new heights,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the number of startups in India has risen from fewer than 500 about a decade ago to nearly 2,00,000, with women accounting for a substantial share of participation.

He added that India has also moved into the leading ranks globally in terms of funding for women-led startups.

Highlighting emerging sectors, CM Patel said technology should be viewed not only as a career option but also as a mission of nation-building.“Technology is not only a career option but also a mission of nation-building,” he said.

Referring to recent developments in the semiconductor industry, CM Patel said opportunities were expanding for skilled professionals, including women.

He noted that a semiconductor plant had recently been inaugurated in Sanand and said the regions of Sanand and Dholera are expected to develop as semiconductor hubs, creating high-technology employment opportunities.

“There are numerous opportunities for women power in the semiconductor sector. herSTART is intended to support women in areas such as semiconductor startups, chip design, fabrication management, semiconductor packaging and deep-technology innovation," he said.

During the event, the chief minister also released a coffee table book documenting the achievements of the fourth edition of herSTART and felicitated women-led startups associated with the programme.