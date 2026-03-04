Stranded Tourists, Emergency Travellers To Benefit From UAE Air Corridors

As the air corridor only operated a limited number of flights, Raheesh pointed out that the prices of these flights would be high.“As per the laws of supply and demand, the ticket prices will be high,” he said.“Those who need to travel urgently are expected to pay the high prices and secure a seat.”

He added that the travel industry is hoping for a smooth operation of the corridor.“We are hopeful that everything will go smooth and that more routes will eventually open up,” he said.“As of now, everyone is adopting a wait and watch approach. If everything goes well, we are still hopeful that regular air transport will at least be partially re-established in time for Eid holidays.”

Meanwhile, some community groups have stepped in to help those needing to travel urgently.“We had some people who needed to travel to India urgently to continue their medical treatment,” said Nissar Thalangara, President of the Sharjah Indian Association.

“One was a cancer patient who needed to go back in time for his check-up and further treatment. We helped them secure a safe passage to India. We are also in the process of exploring a chartered flight so that we can transport those in urgent need of travelling at a low cost.”

He added that the association also helped several stranded passengers.“There were many people, some of whom were students who got stuck in the UAE while on transit,” he said.“We also had some who were on a visit visa and their visa expired. The UAE government was very supportive in ensuring that all these people were well-taken care of. I really appreciate the help they extended.”



