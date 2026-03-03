Keybank Invests $500,000 In Say Yes Niagara Falls To Expand Higher Education Access

MENAFN - 3BL) KeyBank, through the KeyBank Foundation, has announced a $500,000 investment in Say Yes Niagara Falls, marking the latest milestone in the bank's long-standing commitment to expanding educational opportunity and strengthening communities across Western New York.

The funding will support the Niagara Falls Scholarship Endowment Fund, helping remove financial barriers for students in the Niagara Falls City School District pursuing college, certificate programs, or apprenticeship‐aligned credentials. As the largest contribution to the endowment to date, the grant moves the program significantly closer to its $20 million goal - ultimately establishing a“forever fund” for local students.

Empowering Niagara Falls Students for Generational Success

“This remarkable investment from KeyBank reflects a shared belief in the potential of Niagara Falls students,” said David Rust, CEO of Say Yes Buffalo.“This support brings us closer to our vision of creating a permanent endowment that ensures graduates of Niagara Falls High School have access to the opportunities they deserve.”

The Say Yes Niagara Falls partnership, modeled after the successful Say Yes Buffalo framework, is focused on creating a sustainable support system that increases high school and postsecondary graduation rates and equips students with the tools to build meaningful futures.

Strengthening the Region's Talent Pipeline

KeyBank leaders emphasized the importance of investing in local talent and reducing financial barriers to higher education.

“Removing financial barriers so students can pursue college and career training is central to our mission of helping the communities we serve thrive,” said Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo Market President.

“Every Niagara Falls student who dreams of college deserves the chance to say 'yes.' We're honored to support Niagara Falls students and families as they turn aspiration into achievement,” added Chiwuike Owunwanne, KeyBank Buffalo Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer.

A Legacy of Impact in Western New York

This effort builds on KeyBank's broader history of community-driven philanthropy, economic mobility initiatives, and inclusive banking investments. Since 2017, KeyBank has invested more than $1.7 billion in Buffalo and Western New York, supporting affordable housing, small business and home lending, and transformational philanthropic initiatives.

Learn more about how KeyBank helps clients, teammates, and communities thrive by making meaningful investments in the places it's proud to call home.