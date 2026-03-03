Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 157.6 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Kits, Instruments), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Glucose Monitoring), Specimen (Blood), Site of Testing, Application (Endocrinology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases) & Region- Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report global in vitro diagnostics market is valued at an estimated USD 109.06 billion in 2025. The size is projected to reach USD 157.63 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Browse 882 market data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 739 Pages and in-depth TOC on In Vitro Diagnostics Market.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025 Market Size: 109.06 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: 157.63 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.6 %

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends & Insights:

1. North America accounted for the largest share of 38.7% of the global IVD market in 2024.

2. By product & sevice, the reagents and kits segment held the largest share of 69.0% in 2024, driven by high testing volumes and recurring consumable demand.

3. By technology, the molecular diagnostics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

4. By application, the infectious disease segment accounted for the largest share in 2024.

5. By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment constituted the largest end-user segment in 2024.

What is driving this sustained growth in the in vitro diagnostics market?

The increasing awareness of early disease detection among patients and providers has significantly boosted demand for routine screenings and diagnostic testing. Governments worldwide are expanding public health screening programs and increasing healthcare spending to improve access to diagnostic services. As a result, laboratories and hospitals are scaling up capabilities across immunoassay, hematology, glucose monitoring, and molecular testing platforms.

Why is this transformation particularly relevant now?

Healthcare systems are shifting toward personalized medicine, where treatments are tailored based on an individual's genetic, protein, or metabolic profile. This shift is fueling demand for high-specialty tests and advanced diagnostic equipment, particularly in genetic testing and molecular diagnostics. Continued advancements in next-generation sequencing, automation, and digital integration are enhancing diagnostic precision while reducing turnaround time-an essential factor in both acute and chronic disease management.

By product and service, the reagents and kits segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate through 2030.

Laboratories increasingly depend on reagents and diagnostic kits to deliver rapid, accurate, and reproducible results. These consumables are continuously evolving, offering improved sensitivity and ease of use. The growth of personalized medicine is further accelerating demand for niche diagnostic kits designed to identify specific genes and biomarkers. Additionally, stricter regulatory frameworks and quality standards are reinforcing end-user confidence, strengthening adoption across clinical settings.

From a specimen perspective, blood, serum, and plasma specimens held the largest market share in 2024.

Blood-based testing remains the foundation of routine and advanced diagnostics, supporting disease detection across endocrinology, cardiology, infectious diseases, oncology, and autoimmune disorders. Serum and plasma provide reliable matrices for liver function tests, hormone assays, and infection detection. Modern platforms-including immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, and genetic testing-are optimized for these specimen types, ensuring seamless integration into established clinical workflows.

Regionally, North America dominated the global in vitro diagnostics market in 2024.

The region benefits from strong healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of high-throughput systems, lab-on-a-chip technologies, and digital health integration. The healthcare system in the United States continues to expand, with National Health Expenditure growth projected to outpace GDP growth between 2023 and 2032, increasing healthcare's share of GDP from 17.3% in 2022 to 19.7% by 2032. This macroeconomic environment supports sustained investment in advanced diagnostic technologies.

Major diagnostic innovators such as Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company are playing a pivotal role in advancing the IVD ecosystem. Their robust R&D pipelines, strategic hospital partnerships, and global distribution networks continue to introduce next-generation diagnostic tools to the market.

Industry and Strategic Implications:

For CEOs and CFOs, the expansion of the in vitro diagnostics market signals long-term revenue opportunities aligned with preventive care and chronic disease management. For CMOs and healthcare strategists, advanced diagnostics enable earlier intervention, risk stratification, and improved patient outcomes.

As healthcare delivery models transition toward value-based care, diagnostics are no longer ancillary-they are foundational. Organizations investing in automation, molecular testing, and data-integrated platforms will gain competitive advantages in accuracy, scalability, and cost efficiency.

Competitive Landscape:

The global IVD market features strong participation from leading life sciences and diagnostics companies, including Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, Illumina, Inc., Hologic, Inc., bioMérieux, Sysmex Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen, DiaSorin S.p.A., Grifols, S.A., Werfen, and QuidelOrtho Corporation, among others. These companies continue to invest in innovation, automation, and global expansion strategies to strengthen their market positions.

Market Outlook

Healthcare leaders and investors seeking sustainable growth must prioritize strategic engagement with the in vitro diagnostics market. As early detection, personalized medicine, and advanced molecular testing reshape clinical decision-making, organizations that align with high-growth IVD technologies will be positioned to drive both clinical excellence and financial performance through 2030 and beyond.

