Ukraine To Cooperate With Middle Eastern Countries To Counter Shahed Drones - Zelensky

"This morning I spoke with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates. In addition to our diplomats working at various levels with representatives of the Middle East, I believe that in the coming days I will speak with each of the leaders of these countries who are reaching out or seeking cooperation. Undoubtedly, the number one issue for everyone is how to protect the sky," Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine, more than anyone, understands what massive air attacks mean and is ready to share its experience. At the same time, Ukraine does not have the capacity to assist with weapons or training teams, as large-scale attacks against Ukraine continue.

"If we are talking about something global, training, our teams, our weapons, as I said yesterday, if Middle Eastern leaders manage to reach an agreement with Putin, and they at least have good economic relations, and if they reach a ceasefire agreement with them [the Russian Federation], then the guys who are today defending our sky could go and protect or teach how to protect the world from Iranian attacks. But if missiles are flying at us, with all due respect, we are here and we will defend our state," he said.

He also noted that closer defense cooperation with Middle Eastern countries would require consideration of strategic partnership agreements, which would elevate cooperation in the defense sphere to a new level.

"If there is a strategic partnership between states, then we must help each other with weapons, education, and training," Zelensky said.

He recalled that Ukraine has strategic partnership agreements with a number of European countries and the United States, and in the event of threats to those countries, Ukraine would provide all possible assistance.

"With the Middle Eastern countries, our relations are being built. We can do the same. For example, today they have Patriot air defense systems, PAC-3 missiles, they have all of this. Is this important? Very important. First of all for them. But does this protect against hundreds of Shaheds? We know the answer – no, it is not a working model. But do we have a shortage of PAC-3? Yes. For example, if we are talking about weapons during wartime, where we have shortages, PAC-3 missiles – if they give them to us, we will give them interceptors. It would be an equivalent exchange. Of course, we will do this, and if teams start working now, we will see the result," Zelensky concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed key aspects of the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.