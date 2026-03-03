Techmediabreaks Micropolis AI Robotics (NYSE: MCRP) Signs $9.3M Development And Distribution Agreement With Africai For African Markets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Micropolis AI Robotics (NYSE American: MCRP) announced it has entered into a comprehensive commercial agreement with AfricAI Limited that includes a $9.3 million, 18-month program to design and develop three customized unmanned ground vehicle platforms tailored for African operating environments, as well as a three-year distribution agreement covering key markets. The new UGV models will target police and public safety, agricultural automation and border control applications, with pilot testing planned across selected African sites prior to commercialization. Under the distribution framework, AfricAI, through its subsidiary AfricaAI Technology FZ LLC, will hold exclusive rights across ECOWAS member states, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania, purchasing and marketing both Micropolis' existing M-Patrol models and newly developed systems.

About Micropolis Robotics

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

