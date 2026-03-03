Mercy Ships Supports National Response Following Cyclone Gezani In Madagascar

MENAFN - African Press Organization) TOAMASINA, Madagascar, March 3, 2026/APO Group/ --

Following the devastating cyclone that struck Madagascar's east coast, Mercy Ships ( ) has joined with national disaster response efforts in Toamasina (Tamatave) through the provision of essential relief supplies, in coordination with the government's disaster management authorities.

Cyclone Gezani caused extensive damage across the region, displacing thousands and severely affecting homes, public infrastructure, and healthcare facilities.

“In moments like these, partnerships and solidarity matter most,” said Nicholas Ahadjie, Country Director of Mercy Ships in Madagascar.“We are committed to supporting the national response and ensuring that assistance reaches communities where the needs are greatest.”

As part of its own immediate response, Mercy Ships has delivered 537 bags of rice, 1,000 roofing sheets, and 1,000 ready-to-eat meals. These supplies arrived in Toamasina and were officially handed over to the government's Designated Disaster Response Coordination Body for distribution to affected communities.

The roofing materials will enable families, schools, and community health facilities to begin urgent repairs. The rice will be distributed to households impacted by the storm that still have functional cooking facilities, while ready-to-eat meals will provide immediate support to individuals and displaced families.

Although the Mercy Ships hospital vessel Africa Mercy®, is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance in South Africa, preparations are underway for her return to Madagascar. Sometime this May, she is expected to resume surgical services and medical training programs in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

“Our presence in Madagascar is on-going,” added Nicholas Ahadjie.“While the ship is in maintenance, our engagement with partners continues. We stand with the Malagasy people today and remain dedicated to strengthening healthcare capacity for the future.”

For several years, Mercy Ships has partnered with Madagascar to provide free specialized surgeries, professional medical training, and infrastructure support. The recent disaster will not stop the organization's ongoing support for the Malagasy people as it continues to help reinforce their national health systems.

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world's two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global MercyTM. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit and follow @MercyShips on social media.