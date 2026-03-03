Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Denies Claims of Depleted Patriot Missiles, Affirms Full Readiness

2026-03-03 01:38:19
(MENAFN) Qatar on Tuesday rejected a report by a news outlet suggesting that its supply of Patriot interceptor missiles had run out, asserting that the country remains fully equipped and prepared.

In a statement, the International Media Office said the Qatar Armed Forces continue to demonstrate their capacity to defend the nation from external threats and are fully ready to protect citizens, residents, and visitors.

The office labeled the report as “false information” that was published without verification during a highly sensitive period. Authorities added that they are considering all appropriate measures, including legal action, to ensure the misinformation is addressed and corrected.

