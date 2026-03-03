403
EU Intensifies Security Measures Amid Mideast Tension
(MENAFN) European Commission announced Monday that it is intensifying surveillance of energy markets and reinforcing internal security coordination as instability deepens in the Middle East following joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran.
According to an official statement, the Commission’s Security College convened to assess the rapidly changing developments in Iran and the broader region, as well as the potential consequences for the European Union.
"The Commission's work will be guided by two priorities: supporting Member States and protecting EU citizens from the adverse consequences of the events unfolding in Iran and the Middle East," the statement said.
Brussels indicated that it is expanding assistance to member states in managing evacuation and repatriation procedures. This includes close coordination with EU delegations operating in affected areas to streamline logistics and provide support where necessary.
Particular attention is being paid to risks of transportation disruption, especially maritime routes near the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, both critical corridors for global trade and energy flows.
"The Commission is closely tracking both price and supply developments and will convene an Energy Task Force with Member States, in liaison with the International Energy Agency, with a first meeting this week," the statement noted.
The heightened monitoring follows reports that, after the weekend strikes by US and Israeli forces on Iran, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly sent communications to vessels planning to transit the Strait of Hormuz warning that "no vessels will be permitted to pass."
