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Nutanix Delivers Complete Platform For The Agentic AI Era
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
As organizations modernize their infrastructure, many are reassessing longstanding virtualization platforms to ensure they can deliver the flexibility, performance, and cost predictability required for virtual machines, containers, and AI workloads. NCP enables customers to make better use of existing infrastructure and choose from a broader ecosystem of hardware vendors, hyperscalers, neoclouds, and service providers. NCP also helps organizations run virtualized, modern applications and AI workloads anywhere, helping to keep critical IT projects on track while preserving flexibility and long-term platform choice. “As organizations continue to modernize their cloud infrastructure in a supply-constrained environment, organizations are having to balance leveraging the flexibility of hybrid multicloud infrastructure and the need to maintain sovereignty of their data and applications,” said Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice President, Product Management, Nutanix.“With the Nutanix Cloud Platform, customers can make better use of existing hardware infrastructure, expand across a growing ecosystem of cloud and infrastructure providers, and maintain choice and control over where workloads run, even as hardware availability and procurement timelines shift.” Extending the Nutanix Cloud Platform to add Full-Stack Capabilities for Modern Applications and AI Workloads The NCP solution's full-stack capabilities continue to be expanded to include new services for AI infrastructure, unified storage, and advanced data services. The updates include:
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New capabilities for Agentic AI infrastructure will enable enterprises and neoclouds to optimize, govern, and accelerate Agentic AI use cases
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● Growing ecosystem of infrastructure, cloud, and service providers empower customers with choice and control
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● Expanded options to modernize virtual machines and containers leveraging server and storage investments help customers navigate a constrained hardware supply chain environment, with more planned in the future
● Expanded management capabilities extend operational and data sovereignty
As organizations modernize their infrastructure, many are reassessing longstanding virtualization platforms to ensure they can deliver the flexibility, performance, and cost predictability required for virtual machines, containers, and AI workloads. NCP enables customers to make better use of existing infrastructure and choose from a broader ecosystem of hardware vendors, hyperscalers, neoclouds, and service providers. NCP also helps organizations run virtualized, modern applications and AI workloads anywhere, helping to keep critical IT projects on track while preserving flexibility and long-term platform choice. “As organizations continue to modernize their cloud infrastructure in a supply-constrained environment, organizations are having to balance leveraging the flexibility of hybrid multicloud infrastructure and the need to maintain sovereignty of their data and applications,” said Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice President, Product Management, Nutanix.“With the Nutanix Cloud Platform, customers can make better use of existing hardware infrastructure, expand across a growing ecosystem of cloud and infrastructure providers, and maintain choice and control over where workloads run, even as hardware availability and procurement timelines shift.” Extending the Nutanix Cloud Platform to add Full-Stack Capabilities for Modern Applications and AI Workloads The NCP solution's full-stack capabilities continue to be expanded to include new services for AI infrastructure, unified storage, and advanced data services. The updates include:
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The Nutanix Agentic AI solution, a full-stack platform announced during NVIDIA GTC 2026 and currently in early access, is designed to help enterprises build and operate AI applications on NCP. The full solution will be available in the second half of 2026 and include a secure, high-performance virtualization foundation for AI infrastructure, and integrate compute, storage, networking, and Kubernetes services to simplify deployment and operations. Together, these capabilities will enable enterprises to run modern and AI workloads efficiently across hybrid and multicloud environments.
NKP Metal, announced today, is in early access and will be generally available in the second half of 2026. It extends the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) solution to support Kubernetes deployments directly on bare-metal infrastructure, delivering the performance for edge environments and AI training workloads that rely on dense GPU infrastructure.
Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) 5.3 is generally available now and ideally suited to drive the transformation of object storage into a performance storage tier required for AI Factories. The release expands Smart Tiering to enable seamless data movement to Google Cloud and OVHCloud S3, while adding multitenant object scaling and quotas to support massive AI data lakes. NUS will also introduce, later in 2026, Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) acceleration for S3-compatible object storage to dramatically increase throughput for large AI training datasets and data-intensive pipelines.
The updated Nutanix Data Lens 2.0 solution is generally available now and can run fully on-premises, including in air-gapped environments. The release brings ransomware analytics, data audit and governance, and visibility across distributed storage footprints to sovereign and dark-site deployments that cannot rely on SaaS-based data security.
Nutanix and MongoDB announced a certified integration, generally available now, between Nutanix Database Service and MongoDB Ops Manager that is built on MongoDB's third-party backup integration model. Nutanix and MongoDB are collaborating to simplify enterprise database operations with automated provisioning and lifecycle management across infrastructure and database environments.
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The new Foundation Central appliance simplifies the deployment of Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure and the AHV hypervisor on a wide range of enterprise servers from Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, and Lenovo, as well as the NX Platform.
Dell: Nutanix has added support for synchronous disaster recovery for Dell PowerFlex.
Everpure: Nutanix has enhanced its Everpure integration, extending support from //x and //xl FlashArrays to the new //c FlashArray platform, as well as added Nutanix synchronous disaster recovery capabilities unlocking greater deployment flexibility.
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AMD: Nutanix continues to expand its portfolio of servers with AMD CPUs across all major server vendors to meet the needs of a wide range of applications. In addition, Nutanix plans to add support for AMD GPU-accelerated compute servers targeting AI workloads, helping provide additional options for customers.
Cisco: Nutanix continues to expand its strategic collaboration with Cisco by integrating Nutanix solutions with Cisco Unified Edge, Cisco Secure AI Factory, and Cisco AI Pod. FlexPod converged infrastructure with Cisco compute and networking, NetApp storage, and Nutanix software will be later this year.
Dell: In Early Access now, Nutanix plans to make Dell PowerStore support generally available, along with enhanced Dell Private Cloud automation. In addition, there will be support for Dell PowerFlex Ultra5 environments.
Lenovo: Nutanix is expanding its collaboration with Lenovo with a full-stack approach that will span support for Lenovo ThinkSystem storage, Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, and XC One automation.
NetApp: Nutanix also plans to add support for NetApp ONTAP later this year, expanding support for external storage to the NetApp AFF all-flash A-series and select FAS hybrid-flash systems.
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NCM 2.0 provides multisite, multidomain management that unifies operations across large deployments. A new secure onboarding workflow enables multiple PCs to be managed from a single console, so teams can centralize inventory, alerts, playbooks, reporting, capacity planning, and what-if analysis instead of relying on fragmented consoles and scripts.
NCM 2.0 also brings Cost Governance on-premises as part of this platform rearchitecture, eliminating the need for a separate SaaS application. Customers get AIOps, Self-Service, and Cost Governance in a single seamless experience. Delivered through the unified NCM console, Cost Governance lets customers track metering, showback, and budgeting while keeping all cost data inside their own infrastructure.
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Dave Pearson, Group Vice President, Global Lead, Core Infrastructure, IDC
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Stephen Hall, VP of Infrastructure & Operations, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
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Suresh Andani, Corporate Vice President, Corporate & Enterprise AI, AMD
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Travis Vigil, Senior Vice President, ISG Product Management, Dell Technologies
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Maciej Kranz, General Manager, Enterprise at Everpure
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Rampal Singh, SVP & Global Business Head, Hybrid Cloud Business Unit, HCLTech
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Bill Pearson, VP & GM, Datacenter Software & Tools Group, Intel
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Scott Patti, VP, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo
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Dallas Olson, Chief Commercial Officer, NetApp
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Cenly Chen, Chief Growth Officer at Supermicro.
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