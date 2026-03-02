403
Pakistani Strikes in Eastern Afghanistan Claims Seventeen Lives
(MENAFN) At least 17 civilians have been killed and 15 others injured in eastern Afghanistan over the past 24 hours following military strikes by Pakistani forces, as stated by reports.
The attacks targeted residential areas in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. The injured were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment, with several reported in serious condition.
Authorities noted that women and children were among the victims, and assessments of the full casualties and damage are still ongoing.
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have recently intensified, with multiple rounds of cross-border exchanges of fire in the past days.
