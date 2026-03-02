Iran Refuses To Negotiate With US

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ABC New reported this.

Larijani posted a statement on the social network X on Monday, saying:“We will not negotiate with the United States.”

This statement was in response to reports of a possible resumption of negotiations with the US after the military operation in Iran that took place over the weekend.

In another post, Larijani mentioned American losses during the operation, in which three American soldiers were killed, and five were wounded.

"Trump's wishful thinking has dragged the whole region into an unnecessary war, and now he is rightly worried about more American casualties," Larijani wrote.

Zelensky: Iran's chance for change must be used correctly

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 28, the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iranian regime targets. Iran then attacked US base in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

US President Donald Trump suggested that there would be more American military casualties in Iran during the operation than the three announced. He also assumed that US military operations in Iran could continue for about four more weeks.

Photo: sina drakhshani/Unsplash