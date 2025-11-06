Paperworld Middle East And Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East To Write A Greener Future With Sustainability Focus

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global and regional brands will showcase the next generation of sustainable products and eco-conscious design at the co-located events, which will be held from 11-13 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: As sustainability becomes a growing priority in the paper, stationery, gifting and lifestyle industries, Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, taking place from 11-13 November at Dubai World Trade Centre, will showcase the industry-leading brands and initiatives driving real environmental progress.

This year's exhibition floor at Paperworld Middle East will present a diverse lineup of companies that are redefining industry standards through environmentally responsible practices.

Among them, Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL) Group, one of the largest and most technologically advanced and efficient makers of pulp and paper products in the world, will showcase its PaperOne and BoardOne ranges, which are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide.

Homegrown brand Kaagaz Trading brings a regional success story to the event, offering biodegradable, recyclable stationery products sourced from farm forestry – ensuring natural forests remain protected.

Joining them is global powerhouse APP Group, the parent organisation overseeing a network of pulp, paper manufacturing, and forestry companies. Together with its subsidiaries, APP Group supplies top-tier products to meet the escalating global demand for paper, packaging, and tissue. With a focus on sustainability, APP's products reach over 150 countries worldwide.

Meanwhile, at Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Hillbrush, the UK's leading manufacturer of high-quality brushes and cleaning tools, which holds a Royal Warrant of Appointment to King Charles III, will present its Natural by Hillbrush range crafted from FSC-certified materials and natural fibres. The range underscores how traditional craftsmanship can co-exist with modern environmental responsibility and embodies the company's mission to create eco-friendly, plastic-free brushes.

Popular environmental showcase, Project Sustainability, will give visitors the opportunity to discover products that have been designed with the planet in mind. From recycled stationery to energy-efficient office gadgets, each product is displayed alongside its verified eco-credentials.

Highlights from Project Sustainability include Hillbrush's100% FSC Certified® Beechwood Natural Pet Hair & Lint Remover; Hak Plus', showcasing Cozy Wireless Charger with Coffee Warmer; and Fuleswar's, ethically produced bags.

Other innovators include Event Gifts with the Dual Findy, a travel must-have, available as a passport holder, key holder and mini tag, crafted from RCS-certified recycled PU leather promoting innovation, sustainability and modern design. Leading paper producers such as Linc, April Fine, IPM, and Pan Gulf, will also be showcased, each demonstrating practical pathways to sustainability in manufacturing and materials.

“In line with national initiatives such as the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and global frameworks like the UN Sustainable Development Goals, sustainability has become central to how industries are transforming worldwide. At Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, exhibitors will showcase tangible innovations that prove environmental responsibility and business growth can progress together toward a greener future,” said Teresa Heitor Goncalves, Portfolio Director – Consumer Goods, Messe Frankfurt Middle East GmbH.

Complementing the exhibition is the Hub Forum, an exclusive platform where industry experts, innovators, and thought leaders converge to discuss emerging trends and debate the way forward for the paper, stationery, office supply and gift industry.

This year's sessions will delve into vital topics, including“Sustainable Packaging Trends in the MEA Region” and“Building Sustainable Foundations: Key Initiatives and Future Directions in Paper & Stationery.”

Among the keynote speakers is Nima Vakili, Founder & CEO of Safa BioWorks, who will share insights on the company's pioneering work transforming date palm waste into PalmLATM, a sustainable bioplastic that can be used for paper coatings, packaging and biodegradable alternatives to conventional plastics.

Speaking ahead of the event, Vakili said:“Our participation at Paperworld Middle East aligns with our mission to localise sustainable innovation across the MEA region. The Hub Forum brings together visionaries who are reimagining what manufacturing and material innovation can look like when guided by purpose.” He added:“We're expanding capacity in the region because we believe the Middle East is poised to lead the sustainability movement – not follow it.”

Paperworld Middle East is the region's leading trade fair for paper, stationery, office supplies and creative materials. Now in its 14th edition, Paperworld Middle East is co-located with Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, a curated platform featuring innovative giftware and lifestyle products, connecting brands with regional leaders, distributors and sourcing professionals.

Paperworld Middle East will be held in Halls 1-4, and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East in Za'abeel Hall 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Paperworld Middle East:

Paperworld Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase featuring products ranging from office and school supplies, stationery, paper & paper products, to festive decorations and brandable merchandise. The next edition of the show takes place from 11-13 November 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, co-located with Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East.

About Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East:

Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, a vibrant platform showcasing the latest trends in lifestyle, accents, and gifts. Co-located with Paperworld Middle East from 11-13 November 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the event is the region's premier showcase for mid- to high-end gift articles, baby and kid items, and lifestyle products.

About Messe Frankfurt:

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were € 775 million. We serve our customers' business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt's key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East:

Messe Frankfurt Middle East's portfolio of exhibitions includes: Paperworld Middle East, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 159 countries.