Trump Claims Military Attacks on Iran Commanders Seek Immunity
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has once again called on Iranians to rise against their leadership, asserting that senior military commanders are surrendering and requesting immunity.
"I call upon all Iranian patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment, be brave, be bold, be heroic and take back your country," Trump said Sunday in a video posted on his Truth Social platform. "America is with you. I made a promise to you and I fulfilled that promise. The rest will be up to you," he added.
Trump claimed that Iran’s military command structure had collapsed, with officials reportedly "calling by the thousands" to seek protection. He urged the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, along with Iran’s military and police forces, to lay down their arms and accept immunity "or face certain death."
He stated that combat operations "continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved," framing the campaign as essential to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear-armed threat to the United States. Tehran maintains that it does not pursue nuclear weapons.
Trump also warned that an Iran equipped with long-range missiles and nuclear capabilities would pose a "dire threat to every American," and accused the country of being the world’s "number one state sponsor of terror."
