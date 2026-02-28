S&P Affirms Jordan's Credit Rating At BB-With A Stable Outlook

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Standard & Poor's (S&P) affirmed Jordan's long-term sovereign credit rating at BB- in both local and foreign currencies, maintaining a stable outlook.

In its report, the agency cited the stability of Jordan's macroeconomic environment, progress in economic and financial reforms, resilience in economic performance, robust foreign exchange reserves, and continued donor support as key factors behind the rating affirmation, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

S&P projected Jordan's economic growth at 2.8 per cent for 2025 and 3 per cent for 2026, supported by regional developments, a rebound in tourism, and gradual expansion of trade with Syria and Iraq, with growth expected to reach 3.1 per cent and 3.2 per cent in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

On public finance indicators, the agency expects the consolidated budget deficit to narrow to 1.6 per cent of GDP in 2026, down from 2.3 per cent in 2025, while the net public debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to decline gradually over the coming years.

Regarding monetary indicators, S&P highlighted that foreign reserves rose to $28.6 billion at the start of 2026, noting that the Jordanian dinar's peg to the US dollar has helped stabilise prices and contain inflation. The agency anticipates that inflation will remain moderate, averaging 2.4 per cent in the coming years.