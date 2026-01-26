Metroblox Launches Ride USD, A Stablecoin For Transportation

Metroblox announced the launch of Ride USD, a USDC-backed stablecoin designed to bring low-cost, real-time settlement to high-frequency transportation payments.

Stablecoins have rapidly gained adoption as a core financial primitive. Global stablecoin transaction volumes exceeded $30 trillion in 2025, reflecting strong year-over-year growth and widespread use for banking settlement and global value transfers. Despite this scale, most everyday consumer spending – including transportation – has yet to benefit from these advances.

Ride USD closes this gap by enabling instant, low-fee settlement for high-volume transportation payments while integrating seamlessly with existing customer experiences and infrastructure.

Built on the Solana blockchain and fully backed 1:1 by USDC reserves, Ride USD provides a digital dollar optimized for everyday mobility spending. Operators can reduce processing costs and improve cash flow through real-time settlement – without replacing hardware, access systems, or point-of-sale equipment.

Ride USD underpins the Ride Ecosystem, a modern financial operating system for transportation that supports instant revenue settlement across operators and provides a foundation for mobility programs, subsidies, and scalable multi-modal offerings.

Recent U.S. legislation, including the GENIUS Act, has established clear requirements for reserve backing, custody, and oversight of stablecoins, providing a compliant framework for using digital dollars like Ride USD in consumer-facing, enterprise, and public-sector transportation systems. This regulatory clarity enables operators, agencies, and commercial partners to confidently adopt stablecoin-based settlement for everyday transportation payments.

About Metroblox

Metroblox is building a modern financial operating system for transportation. The Ride Ecosystem connects payments, rewards, access, and settlement across transit, parking, tolls, fueling, and mobility services-helping operators lower costs, unlock new revenue, and modernize everyday transactions.

Metroblox, Inc. | Miami, FL

www.Metroblox.io

